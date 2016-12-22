ALL-USA Football Offense: Second Team

USA TODAY High School Sports is naming the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year and First Team Offense and Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.
The team was chosen by USA TODAY Sports’ Jim Halley in consultation with high school coaches and recruiting analysts. All selections are seniors and all statistics are from this season, unless otherwise noted.
OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman
DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian
COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy (Little Rock, Ark.)
Click through the gallery to meet the second team
