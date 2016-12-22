ALL-USA Offensive Player of the Year: Tate Martell, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

USA TODAY High School Sports is naming the American Family Insurance ALL-USA Coach of the Year, Offensive and Defensive Players of the Year and First Team Offense and Defense for football, with the ALL-USA State teams to follow next week.

The Offensive Player of the Year also is a member of the ALL-USA First Team.

MORE: ALL-USA First Team Offense

MORE: ALL-USA Second Team Offense

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Shaun Wade, Trinity Christian

COACH OF THE YEAR: Kevin Kelley, Pulaski Academy

FINALISTS: Five finalists for ALL-USA Offensive Players of the Year

WHERE ARE THEY NOW?: Checking in on previous ALL-USA Offensive Players of the Year

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Tate Martell

Position: QB

Height, weight: 5-11, 205

School: Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Details: Ohio State commit never lost a game in three years as a starter for the Gaels. Led team to a 15-0 record, a third consecutive Super 25 title and its eighth consecutive state title, completing 136 of 215 passes for 2,362 yards and 41 touchdowns and rushing for 1,257 yards and 21 touchdowns.

My best friend would describe me: As outgoing and fun. I guess my best friend would say I care about people in general.

Biggest thing I learned this year: A lesson I learned from Trent Dilfer. He was telling us in his career, he struggled the first couple of years with being a top pick and trying to live up to that. When he got to the Ravens, he made himself worry about the team goals and not his own. That’s when everything works.

Fourth-and-20 with two minutes left, what’s my call?: It depends on what I see. Normally, you can have to take what they give you. In that situation, you would probably get a cover-four defense. . Probably get a cover four. I might go for four verticals (receivers) with a bender.

Biggest accomplishment at Gorman: Going undefeated. What else do you need to do? I could care less if I don’t have good stats.

I don’t like to: Punt the ball and I’m our team’s punter.

Favorites, food, movie, song: Sushi. “Talladega Nights” and “Fake Love” by Drake.

Last book read: Urban Meyer’s book, “Above the Line: Lessons in Leadership and Life from a Championship Season”

Post-football plan: I would like to be a television sports commentator.

Individual who inspired me: Russell Wilson

Actor could play my story: Will Ferrell.

Trait a successful QB needs: Confidence.

Last team that beat me: East Lake from San Diego (when he was a freshman, starting for Poway, Calif.).

RELATED: ALL-USA First Team Defense

RELATED: ALL-USA Second Team Defense