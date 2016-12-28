USA TODAY High School Sports is proud to announce the 2016 American Family Insurance ALL-USA State Football Teams. Players were selected based on their athletic achievements from the 2016 season.

NATIONAL TEAMS: ALL-USA Offense | ALL-USA Defense

Alabama

Alaska

Arizona

Arkansas

California

Colorado

Connecticut

D.C.

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Hawaii

Idaho

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Dakota

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming