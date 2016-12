2016 Kentucky All-State Football Team

Seven players who led their teams to state championships earlier this month highlight the first-team selections on The Courier-Journal’s 93rd Annual All-State Football Team.

KHSAA Class 5-A champion Bowling Green and Class 3-A winner Belfry both had three first-team selections. Class 6-A titlist Trinity had one first-team pick.

Offensive linemen Cole Bentley and Austin Dotson and defensive lineman Rayquan Horton led Belfry’s selections. Running back Jamale Carothers, defensive lineman Dalan Cofer and linebacker Justice Dingle were selected from Bowling Green. Sophomore defensive lineman Stephen Herron was Trinity’s pick.

A total of 105 ballots were returned from coaches around the state.

Included among the 26 first-team selections are 14 who have committed to NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision or Football Championship Subdivision schools.

That group includes seven players who have committed to Kentucky schools – Christian County’s Keyron Catlett and Kenneth Major and Lexington Catholic’s Woodford Lankford with Western Kentucky; Lafayette’s Walker Wood and Belfry’s Dotson with Kentucky; Belfry’s Bentley with Louisville; and Madison Central’s Landon White with Eastern Kentucky.

Here’s the full list of all-state selections. Click a first-team player’s name for a brief bio.

OFFENSE



FIRST TEAM

QB – Walker Wood, Lafayette

6-0 190 Senior

RB – Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green

5-9 187 Senior

RB – Trajon Bright, Mayfield

5-7 170 Senior

WR – Dante Hendrix, Cooper

6-2 170 Senior

WR – Jake Johnson, Pulaski County

6-1 182 Senior

WR – Keyron Catlett, Christian County

5-10 180 Senior

OL – Jedrick Wills, Lafayette

6-5 318 Senior

OL – Colby McKee, Scott County

6-4 250 Senior

OL – Cole Bentley, Belfry

6-5 305 Senior

OL – Austin Dotson, Belfry

6-7 320 Senior

OL – Woodford Lankford, Lexington Catholic

6-4 275 Senior

K – Landon White, Madison Central

6-0 175 Senior

SECOND TEAM

QB – Spencer Blackburn, Trinity

6-2 180 Senior

RB – Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek

6-0 202 Senior

RB – Darius Barber, Central Hardin

5-11 180 Senior

RB – Branden Leff, Spencer County

5-11 176 Senior

WR – Milton Wright, Christian Academy

6-3 185 Sophomore

WR – C.J. Hayes, South Warren

6-3 200 Senior

OL – Cole Spencer, Trinity

6-5 285 Senior

OL – Will Bramel, Boyle County

6-6 260 Junior

OL – Chazz Tooley, Bowling Green

6-2 257 Senior

OL – Cole Kirby, Franklin-Simpson

6-4 286 Senior

OL – D’Avian Phillips, Trigg County

6-2 305 Senior

K – Rodrigo Garcia, Graves County

5-11 165 Senior

THIRD TEAM

QB – Tanner Morgan, Ryle

6-2 204 Senior

RB – Sam Taylor, St. Xavier

5-10 190 Senior

RB – Kent Phelps, Paintsville

6-0 180 Senior

RB – Landon Board, Owensboro

5-7 180 Senior

WR – Jordan Gunter, Ballard

6-0 190 Senior

WR – DeAngelo Wilson, Bowling Green

5-10 165 Senior

OL – Graham Ashkettle, South Oldham

6-6 270 Senior

OL – Ross Whipple, Christian County

6-1 288 Senior

OL – Charles Allen, Doss

6-4 305 Junior

OL – Hunter Ziegelmeyer, Covington Catholic

6-6 270 Senior

OL – Tyler Patrick, Johnson Central

6-0 196 Senior

K – Austin Steurer, Gallatin County

6-1 160 Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Quarterbacks

Landon Arnett, Mayfield; Zach Dampier, Danville; Larry Harper III, Waggener; Breece Hayes, Casey County; Jerod Lonaker, Cooper; J.R. Lucas, Collins; Tanner McAnich, Lincoln County; Clark Payne, Bowling Green; Cameron Racke, Simon Kenton; Desmond Ridder, St. Xavier; Tucker Woolum, Pineville.

Running backs

Daniel Caudill, Edmonson County; Jake Chisholm, Ryle; Jordan Doan, Somerset; Jacob Foley, Garrard County; Dalton Garner, Wayne County; Mason Green, Marshall County; Kendrick Hamilton, Scott County; Armand Jackson, Conner; Joe Jackson, Johnson Central; Brody Johnson, East Ridge; Corey Johnson, Central; Aiden Justice, Beechwood; Cameron Morgan, Lafayette; Hunter Perdue, Bullitt East; WanDale Robinson, Western Hills; Cory Smith, Hazard; Dontae Smith, Union County; Brandon Troxell, McCreary Central; Dillon Wheatley, Lexington Christian; Vonn Williams, Owensboro Catholic.

Wide receivers

Jackson Beerman, Tates Creek; Quinton Brown, Lafayette; Jaelin Carter, Manual; Jared Frank, Kentucky Country Day; Jason Johnson, Hazard; Cameron Lasley, Adair County; Anton Lumson, Mayfield; Dalton Maggard, Collins; Montae Robinson, Pleasure Ridge Park; Tyrese Simmons, Harlan County; B.K. Smith, Male; Marquel Tinsley, Daviess County; D’Mauriae VanCleave, Danville; J.P. Vaught, Southwestern; Jack Ward, Allen County-Scottsville.

Offensive linemen

Justin Brown, Woodford County; Logan Coffey, Rockcastle County; Zach Ferris, Pulaski County; Caleb Hardison, Russellville; Bryan Hudson, Scott County; Devin Jeffries, Mayfield; Max Maloney, Owensboro Catholic; Chris Mink, Monroe County; Thomas Morgan, Harlan; Levi Nesler, Graves County; Donnie Noble, Perry County Central; Blake Price, Meade County; Spencer Robinson, Hazard; Sander Roksvag, Cooper; Jordan Scott, Belfry; Hayden Tedford, Shelby County; Cameron Thurman, Marshall County; D.J. Washington, Ballard; Jacob Wilson, Casey County; Raymond Wingate, Fern Creek.

Kickers

D.C. Bowlin, Williamsburg; Owen Johnson, St. Xavier; Parker Klehr, South Oldham; Mason Molique, Ryle; Zach Williams, Trinity; Jakson Wine, North Oldham; Austin Woolum, Belfry.

DEFENSE



FIRST TEAM

DL – Rayquan Horton, Belfry

6-2 316 Senior

DL – Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green

6-1 201 Senior

DL – Stephen Herron, Trinity

6-4 220 Sophomore

DL – Zach Haynes, South Warren

6-3 255 Senior

LB – Jonathan Dooley, Central

6-1 230 Senior

LB – Justice Dingle, Bowling Green

6-2 230 Junior

LB – Derrick Barnes, Covington Holy Cross

6-3 235 Senior

DB – Nate Hobbs, Male

6-0 170 Senior

DB – Jairus Brents, Waggener

5-10 195 Junior

DB – Kenneth Major, Christian County

6-0 190 Senior

DB – Bryce Cosby, Manual

5-11 170 Senior

P – Devonta Guillory, John Hardin

6-3 165 Senior

SECOND TEAM

DL – Jake Paulson, Christian Academy

6-5 245 Senior

DL – Jacob Lacey, South Warren

6-2 290 Sophomore

DL – Sean Cleasant, Manual

6-2 275 Senior

DL – Austin Daulton, Southwestern

6-3 329 Senior

LB – Kincer Arnett, Mayfield

5-11 190 Senior

LB – Brian Carter, Simon Kenton

6-2 210 Senior

LB – Jaxon Janes, Hopkinsville

6-1 215 Senior

DB – Geordan Blanton, Johnson Central

6-0 180 Senior

DB – Donald Smith, Mercer County

5-6 160 Senior

DB – Trel Riley Caldwell County

6-1 175 Sophomore

DB – Chayse McClure, Rockcastle County

5-10 175 Senior

P – Josh Edwards, Shelby County

6-6 200 Senior

THIRD TEAM

DL – Mitchell Paycheck, Boyle County

6-0 235 Junior

DL – Treyvon Wright, John Hardin

6-1 255 Senior

DL – Tahj Rice, Waggener

6-3 285 Junior

DL – R.J. Wilson, Hopkinsville

6-2 247 Senior

LB – Chance Orr, Paducah Tilghman

6-0 240 Senior

LB – Dylan Brock, Corbin

6-1 200 Senior

LB – Matt Sizemore, North Laurel

5-9 188 Junior

DB – Jack Fagot, Lexington Catholic

6-1 186 Senior

DB – Kadin Smith, Spencer County

6-0 185 Junior

DB – Johnny Drumgole, Russellville

5-10 168 Senior

DB – Brandon Davis, Shelby County

5-11 180 Senior

P – Micqael Branch, Central

6-2 190 Senior

HONORABLE MENTION

Defensive linemen

Peyton Blackburn, Shelby Valley; Micah Brimer, Mayfield; Hunter Conway, Frankfort; Josh Ervin, Johnson Central; Jermaine Jackson, Trinity; Payton Leneave, Christian County; Trey Livingood, Madison Southern; Drew Mack, Shelby County; Dale Owens, Knox Central; Dion Pearson, Franklin-Simpson; Tyus Short, Mercer County; J.T. Smith, Russell County; Max Willinger, St. Xavier; Bryce Woosley, Central Hardin.

Linebackers

Drew Baetens, South Oldham; Grayson Blevins, Mercer County; Jon Board, Ballard; Luke Bowman, Central; Blake Charles, Pikeville; Jack Daly, St. Xavier; Nick Eades, Collins; Quinten Floyd, Bryan Station; Steven Franklin, Glasgow; Donlevy Harris, Danville; Cade Harvey, Franklin-Simpson; David Kennison, Pleasure Ridge Park; Bryndon Labhart, Anderson County; Miguel Luna, North Hardin; Isaac Martin, Trinity; Stephon Mayes, Male; Jackson Mobley, Pulaski County; Malik Mundy, Owensboro; Ean Shaw, Lafayette; Carter Smith, Madison Southern; Hunter VanHooser, Caldwell County; Derek Wellman, Belfry; Nathaniel Wilcox, Johnson Central.

Defensive backs

Zyan Bethel, Trinity; Shannon Bishop, Pleasure Ridge Park; Devyn Bledsoe, Ballard Memorial; Alec Brothers, DeSales; Cameron Catron, Belfry; Trevon Faulkner, Mercer County; Kyle Gann, East Jessamine; Lonnie Grant, Adair County; Keanan John, South Oldham; Malcolm Johnson, Greenwood; Trent Kincaid, Simon Kenton; Cole McWhorter, North Laurel; Jake New, Pulaski County; Donterius Parker, Hopkinsville; Cooper Robb, Scott County; Josiah Robey, Franklin-Simpson; Reese Smith, Boyle County; Vito Tisdale, Bowling Green; Cory Trice, Christian County.

Punters

Zac Collins, St. Xavier; Parker Eads, Pike County Central; Thomas Janiszewski, North Hardin; Bryce Webb, North Oldham; Trent Wrobleski, Newport Central Catholic.