2016-17 CJ All-Area Football Teams, finalists

With records set and state championships won, this year’s Courier-Journal All-Area Football Teams represent the best across Metro Louisville, Southern Indiana and beyond.
And with more than 100 touchdowns between them, the finalists for The Courier-Journal Football Player of the Year Award are Trinity quarterback Spencer Blackburn, Christian Academy of Louisville receiver/safety Milton Wright, New Albany running back Darquan Richardson and Charlestown quarterback Brendan Lawler.
Blackburn, a senior, passed for 2,595 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 69.5 percent of his passes as the Shamrocks finished 15-0 and won the Class 6-A state title. Blackburn also rushed for 748 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Wright, a sophomore, scored 27 touchdowns in helping the Centurions go 14-1 and win the Class 2-A state title. Wright had 46 receptions for 832 yards and 17 touchdowns also recorded 53 tackles (31 solo) and five interceptions while playing defense. He had one rushing touchdowns and nine returns (four punts, three interceptions and two punts) for scores.
Richardson, a junior, racked up 1,389 yards on the ground to go along with 23 total touchdowns for the 5-5 Bulldogs. He was named all-state honorable mention byTthe Associated Press.
Lawler led the Pirates to an 8-2 record as a senior, posting 2,313 total yards and 22 touchdowns. The quarterback became the second Charlestown player to throw and run for 1,000 yards in the same season.
METRO LOUISVILLE ALL-AREA FOOTBALL TEAM
FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Spencer Blackburn, Trinity
RB – Sam Taylor, St. Xavier
RB – Corey Johnson, Central
WR – Milton Wright, Christian Academy
WR – Jordan Gunter, Ballard
WR – Jailen Carter, Manual
OL – D.J. Washington, Ballard
OL – Charles Allen, Doss
OL – Graham Ashkettle, South Oldham
OL – Hayden Tedford, Shelby County
OL – Cole Spencer, Trinity
K – Josh Edwards, Shelby County
ATH/RET – Brandon Davis, Shelby County
FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Stephen Herron, Trinity
DL – Jake Paulson, Christian Academy
DL – Tahj Rice, Waggener
DL – Sean Cleasant, Manual
LB – Jonathan Dooley, Central
LB – Luke Bowman, Central
LB – Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek
DB – Nate Hobbs, Male
DB – Bryce Cosby, Manual
DB – Jairus Brents, Waggener
DB – Zyan Bethel, Trinity
P – Micqael Branch, Central
ATH/RET – Kadin Smith, Spencer County
SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE
QB – Desmond Ridder, St. Xavier
RB – Branden Leff, Spencer County
RB – Hunter Perdue, Bullitt East
WR – Jared Frank, Kentucky Country Day
WR – Dalton Maggard, Collins
WR – B.K. Smith, Male
OL – Raymond Wingate, Fern Creek
OL – Alex Collett, Ballard
OL – Trey Hertel, Pleasure Ridge Park
OL – Connor Shears, Manual
OL – Wyatt Smock, St. Xavier
K – Owen Johnson, St. Xavier
ATH/RET – Sugar Ray Wyche, Eastern
SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE
DL – Jermaine Jackson, Trinity
DL – Max Willinger, St. Xavier
DL – Drew Mack, Shelby County
DL – Nic Olsofka, Christian Academy
LB – Isaac Martin, Trinity
LB – David Kinnison, Pleasure Ridge Park
LB – Drew Baetens, South Oldham
DB – Alec Brothers, DeSales
DB – Shannon Bishop, Pleasure Ridge Park
DB – Quincy Baines, Central
DB – Nate Johnson, North Bullitt
P – Zac Collins, St. Xavier
ATH/RET – Hamilton Wilson, Doss
SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA FOOTBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Darquan Richardson, New Albany
Brendan Lawler, Charlestown
Gavin Bane, Brownstown
Donovan Hickman, Floyd Central
Michael Sans, Floyd Central
Landon McPheeters, West Washington
Lendon Underwood, Brownstown
Jackson Byrne, West Washington
Anthony Hodge, Floyd Central
Ezrra Smith, New Albany
Dayna Overton, Jeffersonville
Ian Francisco, Jeffersonville
Bradley Laffoon, Charlestown
Jacob Garrett, Silver Creek
Josh Thompson, Silver Creek
Alan Perry, Seymour
Kaden Williams, Providence
Davin Alexander, New Albany
Micah Oberhausen, Providence
Bradley Philpot, Floyd Central
Tucker Marsh, Jennings County
Trevor Clark, Floyd Central
Esteban Flores, Bedford North Lawrence
Antonyo Gaddie, Charlestown
Joe Jackson, Bedford North Lawrence
Seth Hobson, Salem
Clark Hauer, Brownstown
Tyson Whaley, Paoli
SECOND TEAM
Cameron Northern, Jeffersonville
Jordan Barnett, Jeffersonville
Kam Fuller, Jeffersonville
Jacob Thompson, Salem
Stephen Beaver, Silver Creek
Evan Brishaber, Salem
Jacob Johnson, Corydon
Austin Kopp, Corydon
Evan Goodman, North Harrison
Derrick Rieckers, Brownstown
Michael Sizemore, West Washington
Koby Anderson, New Albany
Koran Givens, New Albany
Tyler Young, Floyd Central
Jason Cundiff, Floyd Central
Luke Kaiser, New Albany
Jeffery Belviy, Silver Creek
Carson McCain, Providence
Jaylin Ray, New Albany
Griffin Packwood, West Washington
Jimmy Quinichet, Floyd Central
Spencer Purcell, Providence
Simon Woolridge, Charlestown
Evens Cribs, Seymour
Anthony Malone, Charlestown
Zach Rodgers, Floyd Central
TJ Love, Jeffersonville
Tyler Edwards, Floyd Central
