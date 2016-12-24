2016-17 CJ All-Area Football Teams, finalists

With records set and state championships won, this year’s Courier-Journal All-Area Football Teams represent the best across Metro Louisville, Southern Indiana and beyond.

And with more than 100 touchdowns between them, the finalists for The Courier-Journal Football Player of the Year Award are Trinity quarterback Spencer Blackburn, Christian Academy of Louisville receiver/safety Milton Wright, New Albany running back Darquan Richardson and Charlestown quarterback Brendan Lawler.

Blackburn, a senior, passed for 2,595 yards and 37 touchdowns while completing 69.5 percent of his passes as the Shamrocks finished 15-0 and won the Class 6-A state title. Blackburn also rushed for 748 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Wright, a sophomore, scored 27 touchdowns in helping the Centurions go 14-1 and win the Class 2-A state title. Wright had 46 receptions for 832 yards and 17 touchdowns also recorded 53 tackles (31 solo) and five interceptions while playing defense. He had one rushing touchdowns and nine returns (four punts, three interceptions and two punts) for scores.

Richardson, a junior, racked up 1,389 yards on the ground to go along with 23 total touchdowns for the 5-5 Bulldogs. He was named all-state honorable mention byTthe Associated Press.

Lawler led the Pirates to an 8-2 record as a senior, posting 2,313 total yards and 22 touchdowns. The quarterback became the second Charlestown player to throw and run for 1,000 yards in the same season.

Each all-area selection and finalist, along with a guest, will be invited to this June’s The Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health. There, the Athlete of the Year winners for each sport and other special awards will be announced.

Visit courier-journal.com/sportsawards for all-area teams and upcoming announcements regarding how to RSVP, the ceremony’s date, its location and the celebrity guest speaker.

The Courier-Journal Sports Awards are presented locally by Norton Sports Health and sponsored by Kroger.

METRO LOUISVILLE ALL-AREA FOOTBALL TEAM

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Spencer Blackburn, Trinity

RB – Sam Taylor, St. Xavier

RB – Corey Johnson, Central

WR – Milton Wright, Christian Academy

WR – Jordan Gunter, Ballard

WR – Jailen Carter, Manual

OL – D.J. Washington, Ballard

OL – Charles Allen, Doss

OL – Graham Ashkettle, South Oldham

OL – Hayden Tedford, Shelby County

OL – Cole Spencer, Trinity

K – Josh Edwards, Shelby County

ATH/RET – Brandon Davis, Shelby County

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Stephen Herron, Trinity

DL – Jake Paulson, Christian Academy

DL – Tahj Rice, Waggener

DL – Sean Cleasant, Manual

LB – Jonathan Dooley, Central

LB – Luke Bowman, Central

LB – Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek

DB – Nate Hobbs, Male

DB – Bryce Cosby, Manual

DB – Jairus Brents, Waggener

DB – Zyan Bethel, Trinity

P – Micqael Branch, Central

ATH/RET – Kadin Smith, Spencer County

SECOND-TEAM OFFENSE

QB – Desmond Ridder, St. Xavier

RB – Branden Leff, Spencer County

RB – Hunter Perdue, Bullitt East

WR – Jared Frank, Kentucky Country Day

WR – Dalton Maggard, Collins

WR – B.K. Smith, Male

OL – Raymond Wingate, Fern Creek

OL – Alex Collett, Ballard

OL – Trey Hertel, Pleasure Ridge Park

OL – Connor Shears, Manual

OL – Wyatt Smock, St. Xavier

K – Owen Johnson, St. Xavier

ATH/RET – Sugar Ray Wyche, Eastern

SECOND-TEAM DEFENSE

DL – Jermaine Jackson, Trinity

DL – Max Willinger, St. Xavier

DL – Drew Mack, Shelby County

DL – Nic Olsofka, Christian Academy

LB – Isaac Martin, Trinity

LB – David Kinnison, Pleasure Ridge Park

LB – Drew Baetens, South Oldham

DB – Alec Brothers, DeSales

DB – Shannon Bishop, Pleasure Ridge Park

DB – Quincy Baines, Central

DB – Nate Johnson, North Bullitt

P – Zac Collins, St. Xavier

ATH/RET – Hamilton Wilson, Doss

SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA FOOTBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Darquan Richardson, New Albany

Brendan Lawler, Charlestown

Gavin Bane, Brownstown

Donovan Hickman, Floyd Central

Michael Sans, Floyd Central

Landon McPheeters, West Washington

Lendon Underwood, Brownstown

Jackson Byrne, West Washington

Anthony Hodge, Floyd Central

Ezrra Smith, New Albany

Dayna Overton, Jeffersonville

Ian Francisco, Jeffersonville

Bradley Laffoon, Charlestown

Jacob Garrett, Silver Creek

Josh Thompson, Silver Creek

Alan Perry, Seymour

Kaden Williams, Providence

Davin Alexander, New Albany

Micah Oberhausen, Providence

Bradley Philpot, Floyd Central

Tucker Marsh, Jennings County

Trevor Clark, Floyd Central

Esteban Flores, Bedford North Lawrence

Antonyo Gaddie, Charlestown

Joe Jackson, Bedford North Lawrence

Seth Hobson, Salem

Clark Hauer, Brownstown

Tyson Whaley, Paoli

SECOND TEAM

Cameron Northern, Jeffersonville

Jordan Barnett, Jeffersonville

Kam Fuller, Jeffersonville

Jacob Thompson, Salem

Stephen Beaver, Silver Creek

Evan Brishaber, Salem

Jacob Johnson, Corydon

Austin Kopp, Corydon

Evan Goodman, North Harrison

Derrick Rieckers, Brownstown

Michael Sizemore, West Washington

Koby Anderson, New Albany

Koran Givens, New Albany

Tyler Young, Floyd Central

Jason Cundiff, Floyd Central

Luke Kaiser, New Albany

Jeffery Belviy, Silver Creek

Carson McCain, Providence

Jaylin Ray, New Albany

Griffin Packwood, West Washington

Jimmy Quinichet, Floyd Central

Spencer Purcell, Providence

Simon Woolridge, Charlestown

Evens Cribs, Seymour

Anthony Malone, Charlestown

Zach Rodgers, Floyd Central

TJ Love, Jeffersonville

Tyler Edwards, Floyd Central

MORE CJ SPORTS AWARDS



► FAQ: 2016-17 Courier-Journal Sports Awards

► ​CJ Cheer Team of the Year: Bullitt East

► ​CJ All-Area Tennis Teams and Player of the Year finalists

► ​CJ All-Area Golf Teams and Golfer of the Year finalists

► ​CJ All-Area Soccer Teams and Player of the Year finalists

► ​CJ All-Area Volleyball Teams and Player of the Year finalists

► ​CJ All-Area Cross Country Teams and Runner of the Year finalists