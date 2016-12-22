Soccer 2016-17 CJ All-Area Soccer Player of the Year Finalists By USA TODAY Sports December 22, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email Floyd Central's Landon Campbell recorded 24 goals for the Highlanders as a senior and helped lead Floyd Central to its fourth consecutive sectional title. Providence's Eli Coker scored 31 goals - good for a share of 12th in Indiana - and added 12 assists in leading the Pioneers to a Class 1A state runner-up finish. Collegiate soccer player Regan Kommor, a senior, posted 45 goals and six assists and earned first-team All-State West honors. She has committed to UAB. Trinity's Cameron Smith, a senior, was named Kentucky’s Defensive Player of the Year after anchoring a defense that allowed just 14 goals and posted nine shutouts. Smith, who also had seven goals and three assists, has signed with the University of Louisville. New Albany's Kat Walker posted 21 goals and nine assists for the Bulldogs as a junior. Collegiate's Haji Abdikadir, a junior, was named Kentucky’s Offensive Player of the Year after posting 40 goals and 12 assists. He has committed to the University of Louisville. Sacred Heart's Cassie Amshoff, a junior who has committed to the University of Louisville, was named West Player of the Year (regions 1-8) after posting 23 goals and nine assists for the Valkyries. Floyd Central's Grace Fitzgerald, a senior Centre College commitment who primarily plays defense, netted a team-high 16 goals and added four assists for the Highlanders, who advanced to the regional championship match. soccer, NoFront, Floyd Central High School (Floyds Knobs IN), Soccer, Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 2016=17 CJ All-Area Cross Country Runner of the Year Finalists Gallery 2016=17 CJ All-Area Cross Country Runner of the Year Finalists Gallery 2016-17 CJ Golfer of the Year Finalists 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest