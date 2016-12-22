2016-17 CJ All-Area Soccer Teams, finalists

This year’s Courier-Journal All-Area Soccer Teams are full of players who knew how to put the ball in the net – and keep it out at the other end of the field – and those in the running for the boys and girls Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana Soccer Player of the Year Awards have impressive stat sheets.

The finalists for The Courier-Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year Award are Collegiate’s Haji Abdikadir, Trinity’s Cameron Smith, Providence’s Eli Coker and Floyd Central’s Landon Campbell.

Abdikadir, a junior, was named Kentucky’s Offensive Player of the Year after posting 40 goals and 12 assists. He has committed to the University of Louisville.

Smith, a senior, was named Kentucky’s Defensive Player of the Year after anchoring a defense that allowed just 14 goals and posted nine shutouts. Smith, who also had seven goals and three assists, has signed with the University of Louisville.

A senior, Coker scored 31 goals – good for a share of 12th in Indiana – and added 12 assists in leading the Pioneers to a Class 1A state runner-up finish.

Campbell recorded 24 goals for the Highlanders as a senior and helped lead Floyd Central to its fourth consecutive sectional title.

The finalists for The Courier-Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year Award are Sacred Heart’s Cassie Amshoff, Collegiate’s Regan Kommor, Floyd Central’s Gracie Fitzgerald and New Albany’s Kat Walker.

Amshoff, a junior who has committed to the University of Louisville, was named West Player of the Year (regions 1-8) after posting 23 goals and nine assists for the Valkyries.

Kommor, a senior, posted 45 goals and six assists and earned first-team All-State West honors. She has committed to UAB.

Fitzgerald, a senior Centre College commitment who primarily plays defense, netted a team-high 16 goals and added four assists for the Highlanders, who advanced to the regional championship match.

Walker posted 21 goals and nine assists for the Bulldogs as a junior.

Each all-area selection and finalist, along with a guest, will be invited to this June’s The Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health. There, Athlete of the Year winners and other special awards will be announced.

METRO LOUISVILLE ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Haji Abdikadir, Collegiate

Dylan Barth, Manual

Irakoze Chartier, Butler

Trent Ennenbach, St. Xavier

Cole Gallagher, Kentucky Country Day

Davis Higdon, South Oldham

Simeon Packer, North Oldham

Cameron Smith, Trinity

Mirza Ugarak, Collegiate

Cameron Wheeler, Collegiate

Luke Williams, Trinity

SECOND TEAM

Zach Bannon, St. Xavier

David Byosse, Southern

Eric Kirby, Oldham County

Evan Konermann, Collegiate

Kevin Lanham, Collins

Lucas Mudd, St. Xavier

Bhawan Rai, Fern Creek

Jose Salazar, Moore

Tanner Stevens, Trinity

Ryan Tarr, Manual

Brenden Zink, Manual

METRO LOUISVILLE ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER

FIRST TEAM

Cassie Amshoff, Sacred Heart

Sarah Buse, Sacred Heart

Ashley Durik, Sacred Heart

Averi Faulk, South Oldham

Christian Foster, Bullitt East

Taylor Hedges, Mercy

Madilyn Hord, Manual

Regan Kommor, Collegiate

McKenzie Riggs, Assumption

Sarah Stodghill, Sacred Heart

Isabella Zamborini, Manual

SECOND TEAM

Katlyn Andres, North Bullitt

Alyssa Campisano, Assumption

Kennedy Cline, Assumption

Kaitlyn Kellogg, North Oldham

Bailey Locke, Mercy

Kiley Polk, Sacred Heart

McKayla Roberts, Butler

Jenna Russell, Spencer County

Haleigh Simmonds, South Oldham

Olivia Stanley, Oldham County

Olivia Warren, Christian Academy

SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Sergio Bolanos, Charlestown

Chris Buysman, Henryville

Landon Campbell, Floyd Central

Eli Coker, Providence

Kevin Lopez, Silver Creek

Leo Puentes, Jeffersonville

Braden Rainier, Providence

Evan Sakamaki, Floyd Central

Jacob Thompson, Salem

Jacob Trulock, New Albany

Brody Zink, Floyd Central

SECOND TEAM

Carlos Arredondo, Jeffersonville

Will Buysman, Henryville

JD Castleberry, Providence

Kevin Chrisco, Providence

Isaac Coker, Providence

Keaton Goss, Silver Creek

Calvin Heck, Silver Creek

Kurtis Kimmel, Jeffersonville

Merlin Palencia, Silver Creek

Schnaider Upchurch, New Albany

Ethan Worrall, Floyd Central

SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Logan Barber, New Albany

Maggie Day, Silver Creek

Olivia Dome, Providence

Zoe Fifer, Floyd Central

Gracie Fitzgerald, Floyd Central

Olivia Jenkins, Providence

Marie Lenart, Seymour

Makenzie Millar, Christian Academy

Haley Motsinger, Salem

Kat Walker, New Albany

Alyssa Wright, Silver Creek

SECOND TEAM

Alexus Brown, Jennings County

Cheyenne Brown, Floyd Central

Alexis Cook, Silver Creek

Sabrina Henok, New Albany

Sierra May, Silver Creek

Erin O’Farrell, Floyd Central

Emma Pappas, Floyd Central

Kelsi Reed, CAI

Natalie Robertson, North Harrison

Avery Stumler, Providence

Katie Yankey, Floyd Central

