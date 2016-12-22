2016-17 CJ All-Area Soccer Teams, finalists

This year’s Courier-Journal All-Area Soccer Teams are full of players who knew how to put the ball in the net – and keep it out at the other end of the field – and those in the running for the boys and girls Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana Soccer Player of the Year Awards have impressive stat sheets.
The finalists for The Courier-Journal Boys Soccer Player of the Year Award are Collegiate’s Haji Abdikadir, Trinity’s Cameron Smith, Providence’s Eli Coker and Floyd Central’s Landon Campbell.
Abdikadir, a junior, was named Kentucky’s Offensive Player of the Year after posting 40 goals and 12 assists. He has committed to the University of Louisville.
Smith, a senior, was named Kentucky’s Defensive Player of the Year after anchoring a defense that allowed just 14 goals and posted nine shutouts. Smith, who also had seven goals and three assists, has signed with the University of Louisville.
A senior, Coker scored 31 goals – good for a share of 12th in Indiana – and added 12 assists in leading the Pioneers to a Class 1A state runner-up finish.
Campbell recorded 24 goals for the Highlanders as a senior and helped lead Floyd Central to its fourth consecutive sectional title.
The finalists for The Courier-Journal Girls Soccer Player of the Year Award are Sacred Heart’s Cassie Amshoff, Collegiate’s Regan Kommor, Floyd Central’s Gracie Fitzgerald and New Albany’s Kat Walker.
Amshoff, a junior who has committed to the University of Louisville, was named West Player of the Year (regions 1-8) after posting 23 goals and nine assists for the Valkyries.
Kommor, a senior, posted 45 goals and six assists and earned first-team All-State West honors. She has committed to UAB.
Fitzgerald, a senior Centre College commitment who primarily plays defense, netted a team-high 16 goals and added four assists for the Highlanders, who advanced to the regional championship match.
Walker posted 21 goals and nine assists for the Bulldogs as a junior.
Each all-area selection and finalist, along with a guest, will be invited to this June’s The Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health. There, Athlete of the Year winners and other special awards will be announced.
Visit courier-journal.com/sportsawards for all-area teams and upcoming announcements regarding how to RSVP, the ceremony’s date, its location and the celebrity guest speaker.
The Courier-Journal Sports Awards are presented locally by Norton Sports Health and sponsored by Kroger.
METRO LOUISVILLE ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Haji Abdikadir, Collegiate
Dylan Barth, Manual
Irakoze Chartier, Butler
Trent Ennenbach, St. Xavier
Cole Gallagher, Kentucky Country Day
Davis Higdon, South Oldham
Simeon Packer, North Oldham
Cameron Smith, Trinity
Mirza Ugarak, Collegiate
Cameron Wheeler, Collegiate
Luke Williams, Trinity
SECOND TEAM
Zach Bannon, St. Xavier
David Byosse, Southern
Eric Kirby, Oldham County
Evan Konermann, Collegiate
Kevin Lanham, Collins
Lucas Mudd, St. Xavier
Bhawan Rai, Fern Creek
Jose Salazar, Moore
Tanner Stevens, Trinity
Ryan Tarr, Manual
Brenden Zink, Manual
METRO LOUISVILLE ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER
FIRST TEAM
Cassie Amshoff, Sacred Heart
Sarah Buse, Sacred Heart
Ashley Durik, Sacred Heart
Averi Faulk, South Oldham
Christian Foster, Bullitt East
Taylor Hedges, Mercy
Madilyn Hord, Manual
Regan Kommor, Collegiate
McKenzie Riggs, Assumption
Sarah Stodghill, Sacred Heart
Isabella Zamborini, Manual
SECOND TEAM
Katlyn Andres, North Bullitt
Alyssa Campisano, Assumption
Kennedy Cline, Assumption
Kaitlyn Kellogg, North Oldham
Bailey Locke, Mercy
Kiley Polk, Sacred Heart
McKayla Roberts, Butler
Jenna Russell, Spencer County
Haleigh Simmonds, South Oldham
Olivia Stanley, Oldham County
Olivia Warren, Christian Academy
SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA BOYS SOCCER TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Sergio Bolanos, Charlestown
Chris Buysman, Henryville
Landon Campbell, Floyd Central
Eli Coker, Providence
Kevin Lopez, Silver Creek
Leo Puentes, Jeffersonville
Braden Rainier, Providence
Evan Sakamaki, Floyd Central
Jacob Thompson, Salem
Jacob Trulock, New Albany
Brody Zink, Floyd Central
SECOND TEAM
Carlos Arredondo, Jeffersonville
Will Buysman, Henryville
JD Castleberry, Providence
Kevin Chrisco, Providence
Isaac Coker, Providence
Keaton Goss, Silver Creek
Calvin Heck, Silver Creek
Kurtis Kimmel, Jeffersonville
Merlin Palencia, Silver Creek
Schnaider Upchurch, New Albany
Ethan Worrall, Floyd Central
SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA GIRLS SOCCER TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Logan Barber, New Albany
Maggie Day, Silver Creek
Olivia Dome, Providence
Zoe Fifer, Floyd Central
Gracie Fitzgerald, Floyd Central
Olivia Jenkins, Providence
Marie Lenart, Seymour
Makenzie Millar, Christian Academy
Haley Motsinger, Salem
Kat Walker, New Albany
Alyssa Wright, Silver Creek
SECOND TEAM
Alexus Brown, Jennings County
Cheyenne Brown, Floyd Central
Alexis Cook, Silver Creek
Sabrina Henok, New Albany
Sierra May, Silver Creek
Erin O’Farrell, Floyd Central
Emma Pappas, Floyd Central
Kelsi Reed, CAI
Natalie Robertson, North Harrison
Avery Stumler, Providence
Katie Yankey, Floyd Central
THE COURIER-JOURNAL ALL-AREA TEAMS AND FINALISTS
Dec. 23: Soccer
Dec. 24: Volleyball
Dec. 25: Football
TBA: Field hockey
