2016-17 CJ All-Area Volleyball Teams, finalists

This year’s Courier-Journal Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana All-Area Volleyball Teams dug deep and hit hard, making their marks deep in the postseason.
The finalists for The Courier-Journal Volleyball Player of the Year Award – Sacred Heart’s Paige Hammons, Assumption’s Brooke Moore, New Albany’s Allyson Cathey and Providence’s Lexie Libs – exemplified the stellar level of play in the Louisville area.
Hammons, a senior, was named Kentucky’s Miss Volleyball after helping the Valkyries win the state title and secure a No. 4 national ranking by PrepVolleyball.com. Hammons, a 6-foot-2 University of Florida signee, finished the season with 606 kills (5.4 per set), 280 digs, 62 blocks and 38 aces.
Moore, a senior, was a first-team all-state selection after helping the Rockets to a 33-6 record. Moore, who has signed with Austin Peay, finished the season with 270 kills (2.9 per set), 237 digs, 31 blocks and 35 aces.
Cathey, a senior Western Kentucky commitment, solidified herself as New Albany’s all-time kills leader with 556 this past season – good for seventh in the state. She was named a Class 4A first-team all-state selection.
Libs, a senior East Tennessee State signee, led the Pioneers to their fifth straight state championship appearance and totaled 1,223 assists, which ranked third in Indiana and landed her on the Class 3A all-state first team.
Each all-area selection and finalist, along with a guest, will be invited to this June’s The Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health. There, Athlete of the Year winners and other special awards will be announced.
Visit courier-journal.com/sportsawards for all-area teams and upcoming announcements regarding how to RSVP, the ceremony’s date, its location and the celebrity guest speaker.
The Courier-Journal Sports Awards are presented locally by Norton Sports Health and sponsored by Kroger.
METRO LOUISVILLE VOLLEYBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Lauryn Bennett, Sacred Heart
Nadia Dieudonne, Sacred Heart
Alexis Hamilton, Assumption
Paige Hammons, Sacred Heart
Brooke Moore, Assumption
Kelly O’Neil, Mercy
SECOND TEAM
Brooke Hammons, North Oldham
Neci Harris, Mercy
Kayla Kaiser, Assumption
Olivia Roty, Kentucky Country Day
Jalen Story, Presentation
Jenna Story, Presentation
SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL TEAM
FIRST TEAM
Allyson Cathey, New Albany
Marissa Hornung, Providence
Lexie Libs, Providence
Sierra Rayzor, Christian Academy
Allí Stumler, Christian Academy
Mia Swearingen Floyd Central
SECOND TEAM
Courtney Glotzbach, Providence
Mackenzie Haworth, Christian Academy
Taylor Hodges, Floyd Central
Molly Ottersbach, Floyd Central
Courtney Pierce, Silver Creek
Emily Reed, Silver Creek
