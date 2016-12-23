2016-17 CJ All-Area Volleyball Teams, finalists

This year’s Courier-Journal Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana All-Area Volleyball Teams dug deep and hit hard, making their marks deep in the postseason.

The finalists for The Courier-Journal Volleyball Player of the Year Award – Sacred Heart’s Paige Hammons, Assumption’s Brooke Moore, New Albany’s Allyson Cathey and Providence’s Lexie Libs – exemplified the stellar level of play in the Louisville area.

Hammons, a senior, was named Kentucky’s Miss Volleyball after helping the Valkyries win the state title and secure a No. 4 national ranking by PrepVolleyball.com. Hammons, a 6-foot-2 University of Florida signee, finished the season with 606 kills (5.4 per set), 280 digs, 62 blocks and 38 aces.

Moore, a senior, was a first-team all-state selection after helping the Rockets to a 33-6 record. Moore, who has signed with Austin Peay, finished the season with 270 kills (2.9 per set), 237 digs, 31 blocks and 35 aces.

Cathey, a senior Western Kentucky commitment, solidified herself as New Albany’s all-time kills leader with 556 this past season – good for seventh in the state. She was named a Class 4A first-team all-state selection.

Libs, a senior East Tennessee State signee, led the Pioneers to their fifth straight state championship appearance and totaled 1,223 assists, which ranked third in Indiana and landed her on the Class 3A all-state first team.

Each all-area selection and finalist, along with a guest, will be invited to this June’s The Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony presented by Norton Sports Health. There, Athlete of the Year winners and other special awards will be announced.

Visit courier-journal.com/sportsawards for all-area teams and upcoming announcements regarding how to RSVP, the ceremony’s date, its location and the celebrity guest speaker.

The Courier-Journal Sports Awards are presented locally by Norton Sports Health and sponsored by Kroger.

METRO LOUISVILLE VOLLEYBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Lauryn Bennett, Sacred Heart

Nadia Dieudonne, Sacred Heart

Alexis Hamilton, Assumption

Paige Hammons, Sacred Heart

Brooke Moore, Assumption

Kelly O’Neil, Mercy

SECOND TEAM

Brooke Hammons, North Oldham

Neci Harris, Mercy

Kayla Kaiser, Assumption

Olivia Roty, Kentucky Country Day

Jalen Story, Presentation

Jenna Story, Presentation

SOUTHERN INDIANA ALL-AREA VOLLEYBALL TEAM

FIRST TEAM

Allyson Cathey, New Albany

Marissa Hornung, Providence

Lexie Libs, Providence

Sierra Rayzor, Christian Academy

Allí Stumler, Christian Academy

Mia Swearingen Floyd Central

SECOND TEAM

Courtney Glotzbach, Providence

Mackenzie Haworth, Christian Academy

Taylor Hodges, Floyd Central

Molly Ottersbach, Floyd Central

Courtney Pierce, Silver Creek

Emily Reed, Silver Creek