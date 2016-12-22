2016-17 CJ Athlete of the Week Award Winners

Each week fans select a new winner of the Courier-Journal Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana Athlete of the Awards presented by Norton Sports Health. The winners and a guest will be invited to this summer’s Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony.
To suggest an athlete for next week’s voting, email Jason Frakes (jfrakes@courier-journal.com) with Kentucky nominees and Kyle Williams (kjwilliams@courier-journal.com) with Indiana nominees. To cast your vote, visit courier-journal.com/sportsawards. Four new athletes will be nominated each week with voting ending at 5 p.m. Sunday.
2016-17 ATHLETE OF THE WEEK AWARD WINNERS
Dec. 20
Metro Louisville: Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy of Louisville basketball
Southern Indiana: Jordon Knoebel, Charlestown basketball
Dec. 13
Metro Louisville: Chance Moore, Fern Creek basketball
Southern Indiana: Stephen Cook, Christian Academy of Indiana basketball
Dec. 6
Metro Louisville: Corey Johnson, Central football
Southern Indiana: Braxton Robertson, Henryville basketball
Nov. 29
Metro Louisville: Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek football
Southern Indiana: Paige Barrett, Scottsburg basketball
Nov. 22
Metro Louisville: Desmond Ridder, St. Xavier football
Southern Indiana: Kelsey Taylor, New Albany basketball
Nov. 15
Metro Louisville: Paige Hammons, Sacred Heart volleyball
Southern Indiana: Lilly Hatton, North Harrison basketball
Nov. 8
Metro Louisville: Milton Wright, Christian Academy of Louisville football
Southern Indiana: Lexie Libs, Providence volleyball
Nov. 1
Metro Louisville: Brian Smith, Male football
Southern Indiana: Skylar Stidam, Christian Academy of Indiana
Oct. 25
Metro Louisville: Mirza Ugarak, Collegiate soccer
Southern Indiana: McKenna Cavanaugh
Oct. 18
Metro Louisville: Branden Leff, Spencer County football
Southern Indiana: Erin O’Farrell, Floyd Central soccer
Oct. 11
Metro Louisville: Will Fowler, St. Xavier golf
Southern Indiana: Bradley Cross, Jeffersonville tennis
Oct. 4
Metro Louisville: Brielle Heuglin, Sacred Heart soccer
Southern Indiana: Alli Stumler, Christian Academy of Indiana volleyball
Sept. 27
Metro Louisville :Larry Harper, Waggener football
Southern Indiana:Lauren Decker, Floyd Central golf
Sept. 20
Metro Louisville:Kadin Smith, Spencer County football
Southern Indiana:Mia Swearingen, Floyd Central volleyball
Sept. 13
Metro Louisville:Mario Convenuto, Holy Cross football
Southern Indiana: Molly Ottersbach, Floyd Central volleyball
Sept. 6
Metro Louisville:J.R. Lucas, Collins football
Southern Indiana:Nick Boesing, Providence tennis
Aug. 30
Metro Louisville: Christian Foster, Bullitt East soccer
Southern Indiana:Eli Coker, Providence soccer
