2016-17 CJ Athlete of the Week Award Winners

Each week fans select a new winner of the Courier-Journal Metro Louisville and Southern Indiana Athlete of the Awards presented by Norton Sports Health. The winners and a guest will be invited to this summer’s Courier-Journal Sports Awards Ceremony.

To suggest an athlete for next week’s voting, email Jason Frakes (jfrakes@courier-journal.com) with Kentucky nominees and Kyle Williams (kjwilliams@courier-journal.com) with Indiana nominees. To cast your vote, visit courier-journal.com/sportsawards. Four new athletes will be nominated each week with voting ending at 5 p.m. Sunday.

2016-17 ATHLETE OF THE WEEK AWARD WINNERS

Dec. 20

Metro Louisville: Shelby Calhoun, Christian Academy of Louisville basketball

Southern Indiana: Jordon Knoebel, Charlestown basketball

Dec. 13

Metro Louisville: Chance Moore, Fern Creek basketball

Southern Indiana: Stephen Cook, Christian Academy of Indiana basketball

Dec. 6

Metro Louisville: Corey Johnson, Central football

Southern Indiana: Braxton Robertson, Henryville basketball

Nov. 29

Metro Louisville: Kyree Hawkins, Fern Creek football

Southern Indiana: Paige Barrett, Scottsburg basketball

Nov. 22

Metro Louisville: Desmond Ridder, St. Xavier football

Southern Indiana: Kelsey Taylor, New Albany basketball

Nov. 15

Metro Louisville: Paige Hammons, Sacred Heart volleyball

Southern Indiana: Lilly Hatton, North Harrison basketball

Nov. 8

Metro Louisville: Milton Wright, Christian Academy of Louisville football

Southern Indiana: Lexie Libs, Providence volleyball

Nov. 1

Metro Louisville: Brian Smith, Male football

Southern Indiana: Skylar Stidam, Christian Academy of Indiana

Oct. 25

Metro Louisville: Mirza Ugarak, Collegiate soccer

Southern Indiana: McKenna Cavanaugh

Oct. 18

Metro Louisville: Branden Leff, Spencer County football

Southern Indiana: Erin O’Farrell, Floyd Central soccer

Oct. 11

Metro Louisville: Will Fowler, St. Xavier golf

Southern Indiana: Bradley Cross, Jeffersonville tennis

Oct. 4

Metro Louisville: Brielle Heuglin, Sacred Heart soccer

Southern Indiana: Alli Stumler, Christian Academy of Indiana volleyball

Sept. 27

Metro Louisville :Larry Harper, Waggener football

Southern Indiana:Lauren Decker, Floyd Central golf

Sept. 20

Metro Louisville:Kadin Smith, Spencer County football

Southern Indiana:Mia Swearingen, Floyd Central volleyball

Sept. 13

Metro Louisville:Mario Convenuto, Holy Cross football

Southern Indiana: Molly Ottersbach, Floyd Central volleyball

Sept. 6

Metro Louisville:J.R. Lucas, Collins football

Southern Indiana:Nick Boesing, Providence tennis

Aug. 30

Metro Louisville: Christian Foster, Bullitt East soccer

Southern Indiana:Eli Coker, Providence soccer