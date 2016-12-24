Football 2016-17 CJ Football Player of the Year Award Finalists By USA TODAY Sports December 24, 2016 shares share tweet sms send email Alton Strupp/CJ Trinity QB Spencer Blackburn runs during the Class 6-A state championship vs. Lafayette at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. Trinity led 42-21 late in the third quarter. The game began late and ended after press time. Visit courier-journal.com/khs for coverage. Trinity quarterback Spencer Blackburn keeps it for a run during the first quarter of the Class 4A State Championship between Trinity and Lafayette at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. Dec. 3, 2016 Brendan Lawler led the Pirates to an 8-2 record as a senior, posting 2,313 total yards and 22 touchdowns. The quarterback became the second Charlestown player to throw and run for 1,000 yards in the same season. New Albany's Darquan Richardson, a junior, racked up 1,389 yards on the ground to go along with 23 total touchdowns for the 5-5 Bulldogs. He was named all-state honorable mention by Tthe Associated Press. Christian Academy of Louisville's Milton Wright, a sophomore, scored 27 touchdowns in helping the Centurions go 14-1 and win the Class 2-A state title. Wright had 46 receptions for 832 yards and 17 touchdowns also recorded 53 tackles (31 solo) and five interceptions while playing defense. He had one rushing touchdowns and nine returns (four punts, three interceptions and two punts) for scores. football, NoFront, Football, Green County High School (Greensburg KY), Spencer County High School (Taylorsville KY), Gallery shares share tweet sms send email Related News Gallery 2016-17 CJ Football Player of the Year Award Finalists Gallery 2016-17 CJ Volleyball Player of the Year Finalists Gallery 2016-17 CJ All-Area Soccer Player of the Year Finalists 0 comments Get Livefyre FAQ Sign in + Follow Post comment Link Newest | Oldest