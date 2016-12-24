2016-17 CJ Football Player of the Year Award Finalists

shares
Alton Strupp/CJ Trinity QB Spencer Blackburn runs during the Class 6-A state championship vs. Lafayette at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. Trinity led 42-21 late in the third quarter. The game began late and ended after press time. Visit courier-journal.com/khs for coverage. Trinity quarterback Spencer Blackburn keeps it for a run during the first quarter of the Class 4A State Championship between Trinity and Lafayette at L.T. Smith Stadium in Bowling Green, Ky. Dec. 3, 2016
Christian Academy of Louisville's Milton Wright, a sophomore, scored 27 touchdowns in helping the Centurions go 14-1 and win the Class 2-A state title. Wright had 46 receptions for 832 yards and 17 touchdowns also recorded 53 tackles (31 solo) and five interceptions while playing defense. He had one rushing touchdowns and nine returns (four punts, three interceptions and two punts) for scores.
