Volleyball 2016-17 CJ Volleyball Player of the Year Finalists By USA TODAY Sports December 22, 2016

Assumption Rockets outside hitter Brooke Moore a senior, was a first-team all-state selection after helping the Rockets to a 33-6 record. Moore, who has signed with Austin Peay, finished the season with 270 kills (2.9 per set), 237 digs, 31 blocks and 35 aces. 

New Albany's Allyson Cathey, a senior Western Kentucky commitment, solidified herself as New Albany's all-time kills leader with 556 this past season - good for seventh in the state. She was named a Class 4A first-team all-state selection. 

Sacred Heart's Paige Hammons, a senior, was named Kentucky's Miss Volleyball after helping the Valkyries win the state title and secure a No. 4 national ranking by PrepVolleyball.com. Hammons, a 6-foot-2 University of Florida signee, finished the season with 606 kills (5.4 per set), 280 digs, 62 blocks and 38 aces. 

Providence's Lexie Libs (23), a senior East Tennessee State signee, led the Pioneers to their fifth straight state championship appearance and totaled 1,223 assists, which ranked third in Indiana and landed her on the Class 3A all-state first team.