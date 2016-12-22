2017 Nike EYBL schedule set with new teams and venue

PrepCircuit.com and D1circuit.com are partner of USA TODAY High School Sports

The Nike Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) has released the schedule and team listing for 2017, and there is a bit of shakeup.

Hampton (Va.) will host the league opener April 21-23, replacing Brooklyn as the first session. Indianapolis from April 28-30 and Atlanta from May 12-14 will retain their sessions, as both events were big hits on the 2016 circuit.

The final session will be in Los Angeles from May 26-20.

Playground Elite (Wis.) will return to 17U after sitting out 2016. Nike Team Florida is also back after missing the last two EYBL seasons, featuring sophomores Vernon Carey Jr, and Balsa Koprivica.

Four programs – Team Melo (Md.), Mississippi Express, Portland Basketball Club and UPlay Canada – will make their 17U debut in 2017.

The St. Louis Eagles remain in the field, and have changed their 17U team name to Bradley Beal Elite.

Team Portis Wings (Ark.), The Challenge (Ala.), Elfrid Payton Elite (La.), Team Griffin (Okla.), King James (Ohio), and We All Can Go (Tenn.) will not retain their spots on the 17U circuit.

