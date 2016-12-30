Under Armour All-America Game: Everything you need to know

shares
The 2017 Under Armour All-America Game is Sunday, with coverage starting on ESPNU at 1 p.m. ET. Below is all our coverage of the game, from jersey presentations to player diaries and everything in between.
Here are all of our stories from the American Family Insurance Selection Tour.
<p><strong>Players:</strong> (Left to Right)</p> <p>Back - Isaiah Pryor (S), Cesar Ruiz (C), Joshua Kaindoh (DE), Robert Beal (DE), Robert Hainsey (OT)</p> <p>Front - Dylan Moses (LB), Marcus Williamson (CB), Grant Delpit (S), Jhamon Ausbon WR), Kellen Mond (QB)</p> <p><strong>Photo:</strong> Intersport</p>
Commitment Watch
- Commitment watch at the Under Armour All-America Game
- All-America players not keen on early signing period for football
- Chevin Calloway says Hugh Freeze compared plight of Ole Miss football to Jesus
- DeAngelo Gibbs says he still has a few things to think about
- Tyler Shelvin ready to announce his choice at UA Game, sort of
- Early enrollees the norm for Under Armour All-Americans
- Marvin Wilson sets final 5 with one surprise
Diaries
- Alex Leatherwood prepared to make a difference at Alabama
- DeAngelo Gibbs soaking it all in
- Dylan Moses knows Alabama’s expecting big things
- Grant Polley’s vote-in was ‘an emotional roller coaster’
- Michigan DE commit Kwity Paye out to prove ‘We can play football in the Northeast’
More Coverage
- Georgia commit Isaiah Wilson is manhandling guys at Under Armour practices
- Calvin Ashley expecting a big turnout for Under Armour All-America Game
- Recruit: Nick Saban has ‘recruit lounge’ in his house
- Under Armour All-Americans name Tennessee fans most annoying on social media
- With his last name, C.J. Thorpe knows there’s a lot expected of him
- Under Armour unveils uniforms, state-specific cleats for All-America Game
