Gallery 25 photos: Carlisle boys best Ballard By USA TODAY Sports December 22, 2016 Carlisle sophomore Collin Lister looks to make a pass. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans gets a shot away between Ballard senior Austin Edwards and junior Isaac Schafbuch. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans flings a pass over Ballard junior Isaac Schafbuch. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Jacob Howat tries to keep the ball away from Ballard senior Tyler Ihle. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle junior Tommy Donovan handles the ball while being defended by Ballard senior Max Stoltz. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Jacob Howat handles the ball for the Wildcats. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle junior Cole Henderson gets tangled up with Ballard seniors Max Stoltz and Tyler Ihle as all three go after a loose ball. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans tries to slice through the lane to the basket. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans and Ballard senior Taylor Roberts fight for a rebound. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans tries to push between Ballard seniors Tyler Ihle and Ethan Torkelson. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans gets a shot away. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Jacob Howat tries to get a pass away. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle junior Max Goodhue floats a shot over Ballard senior Taylor Roberts. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle junior Cole Henderson tries to get around Ballard senior Ian Fletcher. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle junior Max Goodhue takes a shot. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans looks to get a pass away on the baseline. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle sophomore Collin Lister tries to get a shot away around Ballard seniors Tyler Ihle and Ian Fletcher. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle junior Max Goodhue tries to get a shot away while surrounded by Ballard defenders. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle junior Tommy Donovan fights for an offensive rebound. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans fights to get a shot away. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle junior Max Goodhue tries to get get a shot away against Ballard senior Tyler Ihle. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Jacob Howat tries to get a pass around Ballard senior Max Stoltz. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle sophomore Collin Lister tries to get a shot over Ballard senior Austin Edwards. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle senior Max Evans puts a shot over Ballard senior Tyler Ihle. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game. Carlisle sophomore Collin Lister and junior Ben Rowray celebrate a bucket against Ballard. Carlisle won at home 72-48 over Ballard in a Dec. 20 game.