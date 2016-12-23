8th-grader's 41-point (!) outburst in HS game leads the ALL-USA Performances of the Week

When Chad Nelson scored 41 points for Yankton (South Dakota) in 1974, he probably assumed that it wouldn’t take until 2016 for that points total to be matched. What makes the feat all the more impressive is an eighth grader (!) was the one who finally did it. Matthew Mors dropped 41 in a 68-65 loss to No. 3 Washington. Mors shot 60% from the field and 63% behind the arc.

Mors exceptional performance leads the ALL-USA Performances of the Week.

The rest of the performances of the week as fall sports draw to a close and winter sports begin:

K.J. Latu, football, Paraclete (Calif.)

The senior stood out on offense and defense in a in a 39-21 victory over Menlo-Atherton. Latu ran for three touchdowns and added an interception on defense as Paraclete won their first ever Division 3-AA state title.

Maddie Alexander, girls basketball, Harper Creek (Mich.)

Alexander dropped 22 points in a 57-39 road win against Portage Central last week. The freshman center followed that up with 24 points and 11 rebounds in a loss Friday.

Aaron Ribar, boys hockey, Bay Port (Wis.)

Ribar has eight goals and five assists in nine games this season and had a particularly excellent week last week. Ribar had two goals and three assists against Oshkosh and followed with two goals against Green Bay United.

Madisyn Francis, girls basketball, North Shore (Texas)

Francis had 31 points, five rebounds, seven steals and seven assists in a victory over C.E. King. The senior guard added 16 more points in a win over Atascocita.

Izak Natividad, boys basketball, University High School (Colo.)

Natividad scored 21 in the first quarter and hit four 3-pointers. He finished with 38 in a win over Peak to Peak, a school-record for most points scored in a single game. Natividad scored 16 points and added six assists in a win over Prospect Ridge later in the week.

Kaitlyn Jensen, girls basketball, Viera (Fla.)

Jensen led Viera to three victories last week, as she had 44 points, 31 rebounds and 6 blocks. On Monday, she had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks in a 44-26 win over Space Coast. On Wednesday, she had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 3 blocks in a resounding 45-6 win over Merritt Island. On Thursday, she had 18 points, 14 rebounds and 1 block in a 50-30 win over Liberty.

Hunter Omlid, boys basketball, Hamilton (Mont.)

Omlid was reliable when Hamilton needed him most. Omlid hit a game-winning three pointer as the clock expired in as Hamilton defeated Polson, 58-57. Omlid finished with 23 points. He added 19 more in a 58-45 win over Corvallis on Thursday.

Stacy Payton, girls basketball, Northview (Ind.)

Payton has had an incredible start to the season—she actually led this column last week and her performances lately have warranted a place on this list for the second straight week. Northview defeated Terre Haute North on Tuesday for the first time in 12 years and Payton led the way with 27 points and 13 rebounds in the memorable 68-60 win. Not done, Payton followed the performance up with a school record 51 points in a 66-26 win over North Putnam. Northview is currently unbeaten in Western Indiana Conference West play so far this season.

Jacob Hertz, boys basketball, Menno (S.D.)

Menno defeated Iroquois on Monday 67-39. Hertz accounted for over half of Menno’s point total, as the scorer had 38 points and nine rebounds in the win.