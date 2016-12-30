Alabama DC Jeremy Pruitt: 'I still believe some of the best coaches I’ve been around are HS coaches'

ATLANTA — It’s been a decade since Jeremy Pruitt last walked the sideline as a high school football coach at Hoover (Ala.).

But it’s that experience, as well as that of learning under his father, legendary Alabama high school coach Dale Pruitt, that remains a focal part of how Alabama’s first-year defensive coordinator approaches his job spearheading the Crimson Tide’s powerhouse defense.

“I still believe some of the best coaches I’ve been around are high school coaches — when you’re going out there and you’re trying to teach a guy for the first time how to get in a stance, how to tackle,” Pruitt said Tuesday. “I actually have an 8-year-old nephew that got himself a tackling dummy for Christmas, and he was telling me about it. So I said: ‘Eyes up, chest up, club up, step on their toes.’ And he was like, ‘Huh?’

“But that’s what football is, you’ve got to teach.”

That approach has been instrumental to the smoother-than-normal transition following the departure of longtime Tide defensive coordinator Kirby Smart, who left a year ago this month after accepting his first head coaching position at Georgia.

Pruitt, who spent 2014-15 as the Bulldogs’ defensive coordinator, was formally announced as Smart’s replacement on Dec. 11, 2015, returning to the program and head coach — Nick Saban — that first gave him an opportunity to be a college coach when he hired the former Hoover defensive coordinator to an off-the-field role that eventually evolved into becoming the Tide’s defensive backs coach (2007-12).

“First of all, I’m very thankful for the opportunity that Coach Saban gave me 10 years ago,” Pruitt said. “I do have to pinch myself because there’s a lot more high school coaches out there that’s far more deserving than me, just kind of right place, right time.”

For more, visit the Montgomery Advertiser