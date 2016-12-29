Recruit: Nick Saban has 'recruit lounge' in his house

Nick Saban can recruit. That is obvious.

And he wins. That too is obvious.

But how does Saban explain to potential recruits the value of joining his program and coming to play for the Crimson Tide?

Among the ways he makes an impression: A recruit lounge in his house.

“Yeah, it’s a recruit lounge. That’s actually what he calls it,” Deangelo Gibbs from Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) told Rivals.com. “He has everything in there. There’s just pictures of the team winning. He has his championship jewelry in there. There are trophies. Everything you ever dreamed of winning as a football player is in there.”

Recruits also told Rivals that Saban has a grand piano, art and a pool table in his home.

“I think he has some interests outside of football,” Gibbs said. “But when it’s in season, it’s strictly football. For a few months, there is nothing else in the world by football. He’s everything everyone thinks he is, but he’s not if that makes sense. He’s a normal guy, but he has that reputation because he wants it.”

Gibbs is set to make his decision during the Under Armour All-America Game on Sunday. He is said to be down to Georgia and Alabama, although he lists Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida as his final five.

“It’s just talking to my family and see how everything plays out at this point,” he told USA TODAY High School Sports on Wednesday. “See who goes where and see where I want to play the next three or four years of college.”

The subject of Saban as a recruiter also came up during Peach Bowl Media Day on Thursday morning when Washington coach Chis Petersen was asked about what separated Saban from other coaches. The Huskies and Crimson Tide play Saturday for a spot in the national title game.

Petersen was asked during his news conference what one quality stands out about the Alabama coach.

“The quality is probably all of it,” he began. “To me, it’s the recruiting process. He’s got the best of the best coming his way most every year. And, I think everybody that’s in coaching really loves coaching. And there’s a lot of really good coaches out there, Xs and Os, teach fundamentals, techniques. That’s kind of what we love to do. And so I see a lot of that out there.

But not everybody can — not everybody recruits. It’s a little bit different than the NFL when you got to draft right in the NFL. But for him to — those guys to be able to get that type of talent year in and year out.”

Winning year after year certainly doesn’t hurt.

“I do think that,” Petersen said. “I do. I think it’s going to help you. And I think if you’re doing it year after year, the flywheel really gets spinning and that creates a lot of things. But you don’t keep doing it year after year with having a tremendous system, evaluation system, everything, the marketing. I mean, it’s second to none.”