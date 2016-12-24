ALL-USA defensive lineman Joshua Kaindoh commits to Florida State

Joshua Kaindoh, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA defensive lineman, commited to XX on Friday.

The 6-6, 235-pound Kaindoh had 41 tackles and 7.5 sacks in eight games for No. 2 IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.). He missed three games with an arm injury.

He is ranked as the No. 2 weakside defensive end in the nation and No. 21 player overall, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Kaindoh, who is originally from Baltimore, had committed to Maryland but then decommitted at the end of the season after Maryland went 6-6. He took official visits to Alabama, Penn State, Georgia, Florida State and Maryland.

An Under Armour All-American, he had 30 reported offers. He will report to Florida State as an early enrollee after his plays in the Under Armour game.

After this season, and the departure of consensus All-American DeMarcus Walker, FSU will have just six defensive ends on the roster, and a lot of uncertainty. Kaindoh will have the opportunity to come in and immediately compete for playing time by enrolling early, and could have a big impact on the 2017 season for the Seminoles.

Contributing: Tallahassee Democrat