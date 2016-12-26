ALL-USA linebacker Nate McBride commits to Georgia

Nate McBride, an American Family Insurance ALL-USA First Team linebacker, committed to the University of Georgia with a Christmas-themed video on Sunday.

McBride, from Vidalia (Ga.), was first offered by the Bulldogs in June 2014 and has remained a primary target even with the coaching change from Mark Richt to Kirby Smart.

“I just feel at home there,” McBride told DawgNation.com. “Georgia has got a great fan base and I know some guys that are already there and I really know a lot of the guys that are on their way there.”

Among the highlights of the video is Georgia quarterback commit Jake Fromm serving as “Santa Jake,” a role he played in earlier commitment videos.

McBride, 6-2 and 220 pounds, is ranked as the No. 2 inside linebacker prospect and No. 12 prospect in the state overall by the 247Sports Composite rankings.

He had 115 tackles with three sacks and an interception as a senior and also ran for eight touchdowns. McBride also played on special teams.

McBride took official visits to Auburn, Georgia and Oregon, although his top five also included Stanford and Alabama.

Before he gets to Georgia, though, McBride will finish his high school career at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio on Jan. 7.