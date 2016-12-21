ALL-USA Watch: Wrestler Daton Fix rolls up unbelievable point totals at KC Stampede

Daton Fix didn’t just win the Kansas City Stampede last weekend. He obliterated the field at 132 pounds.

According to FloWrestling, Fix recorded 133 points in his seven matches (one of the matches ended in a pinfall). That averages to 19 points per match.

Fix, from Charles Page (Sand Springs, Okla.), is attempting to win four consecutive Oklahoma 6A state titles as he moves up to 132.

In a second-round match at KC Stampede, he recorded 27 points in less than three minutes. In his next match, he had 28 points.

On Day 2, he won his Round of 16 match with a 19-3 tech fall in two minutes, won his quarterfinal match by tech fall 21-6 in 2:50, won a semifinal by forfeit; and won the final 23-8 by tech fall in 4:21.

His tournament victory marked the fourth time that he has won the KC Stampede. He won at 113 as a freshman, 120 as a sophomore and 132 as a junior and senior.