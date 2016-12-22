All-Post-Crescent Media girls’ swim team

FIRST TEAM

Britt Horn, Sr., Appleton North: See related story.

Av Osero, Fr., Neenah: Won WIAA Division 1 diving title with a score of 508.65. … Won sectional diving title with a 500.95. … Won Fox Valley Association diving title with a 528.00.

Isabel Cortina, Jr., Neenah: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished 11th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:53.71 and 13th in the 500 freestyle in 5:10.23. Swam first leg of 400 freestyle relay that finished 10th (3:36.23) and anchor leg of 200 freestyle relay that finished 10th (1:39.45). At the Division 1 sectional, won the 500 freestyle in 5:04.34 and finished third in the 200 freestyle in 1:53.52. Swam anchor leg of the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:39.56) and the second-place 400 freestyle relay (3:35.55). At the FVA conference meet, won the 500 freestyle in 5:16.95 and finished second in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.42. Swam the anchor leg on both the second-place 200 medley relay (1:50.88) and second-place 400 freestyle relay (3:40.37).

Rebecca Norum, Jr., Appleton West/Kimberly: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished 23rd in the 200 freestyle in 1:57.39. Swam anchor leg on the 200 freestyle relay that finished 23rd (1:41.86). At the Division 1 sectional, finished fourth in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.75. Swam anchor leg on the 200 freestyle relay that finished fourth in 1:40.83. At the Fox Valley Association conference meet, finished sixth in the 200 freestyle in 2:03.69. Swam anchor leg on the 200 freestyle relay that finished fifth (1:46.16).

Kiki Rice, Sr., Neenah: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.02 and sixth in the 100 backstroke in :57.25. Swam anchor leg of the 200 medley relay that finished ninth in 1:48.32 and anchor leg of the 400 freestyle relay that finished 10th in 3:36.23. At the Division 1 sectional, won the 100 backstroke in :57.81 and finished third in the 200 IM in 2:08.59. Swam the third leg of the 200 medley relay that finished third in 1:48.94 and swam the first leg of the 400 freestyle relay that finished second in 3:35.55. At the FVA conference meet, won the 200 IM in 2:09.61 and finished third in the 100 butterfly in :58.88. Swam the first leg of the first-place 200 freestyle relay that won in 1:40.24 and the first leg of the second-place 400 freestyle relay that had a time of 3:40.37.

Briana Arnold, Jr., Appleton North: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished 22nd in the 200 IM in 2:13.81. Swam the second leg on the seventh-place 200 medley relay that finished in 1:48.15 and the third leg of the ninth-place 200 freestyle relay that finished in 1:39.29. At the Division 1 sectional, finished sixth in the 200 IM in 2:11.49 and third in the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.01. Swam the third leg on the 200 freestyle relay that finished third in 1:40.03. At the FVA conference meet, finished third in the 200 IM in 2:15.67 and second in the 200 breaststroke in 1:09.42. Swam the second leg of the first-place 200 medley relay that won in 1:48.55 and the third leg of the 200 freestyle relay that finished second in 1:40.50.

Lauren Hilt, Sr., Appleton North: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished sixth in the 50 freestyle in :23.93 and 10th in the 100 freestyle in :52.67. Swam anchor leg of the third-place 400 freestyle relay that finished in 3:31.75 and anchor leg on the seventh-place 200 medley relay that finished in 1:48.15. At the Division 1 sectional, won the 50 freestyle in :23.67 and finished second in the 100 freestyle in :52.41. Swam anchor leg on the 400 freestyle relay that won in 3:32.45 and swam anchor leg on the second-place 200 medley relay that finished second in 1:48.01. At the FVA conference meet, won the 50 freestyle in :24.23 and the 100 freestyle in :53.26. Swam anchor leg on both the first-place 200 medley relay that won in 1:48.55 and on the 400 freestyle relay that won in 3:34.85.

Claire Eisele, Fr., Neenah: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished 17th in the 50 freestyle in :24.77. Swam the first leg on the 200 freestyle relay that finished 10th in 1:39.45 and swam the second leg on the 400 freestyle relay that finished 10th in 3:36.23. At the Division 1 sectional, finished second in the 50 freestyle in :24.45 and third in the 100 freestyle in :54.09. Swam the second leg of the 200 freestyle relay that finished second in 1:39.56 and the second leg of the 400 freestyle relay that finished second in 3:35.55. At the FVA conference meet, finished third in the 50 freestyle in :25.01. Swam the second leg of the first-place 200 freestyle relay that had a time of 1:40.24 and the third leg of the second-place 400 freestyle relay that had a time of 3:40.37.

Mollie Brackett, Fr., Appleton North: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished 13th in the 100 butterfly in :58.35. Swam third leg on the third-place 400 freestyle relay that finished in 3:31.57 and anchor leg on the 200 freestyle relay that finished ninth in 1:39.29. At the Division 1 sectional, finished third in the 100 butterfly in :58.20. Swam third leg on the first-place 400 freestyle relay that turned in a time of 3:32.45 and anchor leg on the third-place 200 freestyle relay that finished in 1:40.03. At the FVA conference meet, won the 100 butterfly in :58.16, was second in the 200 IM in 2:13.42, swam third leg on the 400 freestyle relay that won in 3:34.85 and anchor leg on the second-place 200 freestyle relay that had a time of 1:40.50.

Joy Vandenberg, Fr., Appleton North: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished 18th in the 100 butterfly in :58.88. Swam third leg on the 200 medley relay that finished seventh in 1:48.15 and second leg on the 400 freestyle relay that was third in 3:31.75. At the Division 1 sectional, took second in the 100 butterfly in :58.03. Swam third leg on the 200 medley relay that took second in 1:48.01 and swam second leg on the first-place 400 freestyle relay that had a time of 3:32.45. At the FVA conference meet, won the 100 breaststroke in 1:08.69 and finished second in the 100 butterfly in :58.65. Swam third leg on the first-place 200 medley relay that won in 1:48.55 and second leg on the first-place 400 freestyle relay that won in 3:34.85.

Lindsey Coons, Sr., Neenah: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished 15th in the 100 backstroke in :58.98. Swam first leg on the 200 medley relay that finished ninth in 1:48.32 and third leg of the 400 freestyle relay that finished 10th in 3:36.23. At the Division 1 sectional, finished third in the 100 backstroke in :58.94. Swam first leg of the 200 medley relay that was third in 1:48.94 and third leg of the 400 freestyle relay that took second in 3:35.55. At the FVA conference meet, finished second in the 100 backstroke in 1:01.63 and fifth in the 200 freestyle in 2:02.50. Swam first leg of the 200 medley relay that finished second in 1:50.88 and second leg of the 400 freestyle relay that finished second in 3:40.37.

MaKenna Ellis, Jr., Appleton East: At the WIAA Division 1 state meet, finished 18th in diving with a score of 278.15. At the Division 1 sectional, finished third in diving with a 402.45. At the FVA conference meet, finished third in diving with a 404.65.

SECOND TEAM

Hannah Blob, Jr., Neenah; Gabby Mullally, Jr., Neenah; Lexi Hilt, So., Appleton North; Sophie Brackett, Fr., Appleton North; Cel Krause, Sr., Neenah; Meghan Harper, Sr., Appleton West/Kimberly; Taylor Sunke, So., Appleton West/Kimberly; Hannah Beckwith, Sr., Appleton West/Kimberly.

Compiled by Jim Oskola with input from area coaches: 920-993-7182 or joskola@postcrescent.com