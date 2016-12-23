All-State | Austin Dotson, Belfry

AUSTIN DOTSON

BELFRY, OL

Height/weight: 6-7/320.

Year: Senior.

College: Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: Played right tackle on a massive offensive line that helped the Pirates average 347.1 rushing yards and 44.1 points per game on their way to a fourth straight Class 3-A state championship. A member of the Kentucky squad in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game. A second-team All-State selection as a junior.

Coach’s take: “He’s just a very physical blocker,” Philip Haywood said. “He’s one of these guys who would really get after you and stay after you until after the whistle blows. And if we score a touchdown, he’d be the first one down there in the end zone patting the guy on the back or tossing him in the air. He just loves playing on the line.”

