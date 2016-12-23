All-State | Bryce Cosby, Manual

BRYCE COSBY

MANUAL, DB

Height/weight: 5-11/170.

Year: Senior.

College: Ball State.

Why he’s on the team: Moved from cornerback to free safety this season and continued to prosper, recording five interceptions after picking off six passes as a junior. Also saw some time at quarterback in Manual’s Wildcat formation. Selected to the Louisville squad for the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “He’s 100 percent dependable,” Scott Carmony said. “Everybody knows exactly what you’re going to get from Bryce. You tell him something one time and he’s got it – and he’s usually got it just about perfect. … I think the (Mid-American Conference) is a great fit for him. I’m convinced he’ll be an all-conference player one year because he’s going to work his butt off.”

