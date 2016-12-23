All-State | Colby McKee, Scott County

COLBY MCKEE

SCOTT COUNTY, OL

Height/weight: 6-4/250.

Year: Senior.

College: McKee is considering Eastern Michigan, Tennessee Tech, Austin Peay and Coffeyville Community College.

Why he’s on the team: A three-year starter at center, McKee helped the Cardinals average 316 rushing yards and 43.1 points per game. Was named the Class 6-A, District Seven Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association and a member of the Kentucky team in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game. Also a first-team selection last year.

Coach’s take: “He’s the most complete lineman we’ve ever had here,” said Jim McKee, also Colby’s father. “We might have had some who were bigger or faster or a better pass blocker, but as far as a guy who’s a leader on the line he’s the best. He’s a nasty dude.”

