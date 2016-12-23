All-State | Cole Bentley, Belfry

COLE BENTLEY

BELFRY, OL

Height/weight: 6-5/305.

Year: Senior.

College: Louisville.

Why he’s on the team: Part of a massive offensive line that helped the Pirates average 347.1 rushing yards and 44.1 points per game on their way to a fourth straight Class 3-A state championship. Lined up at tight end the majority of the season but never caught a pass while essentially serving as a sixth offensive lineman. Also played nose guard and recorded 52 tackles. A member of the Kentucky team in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game and a third-team All-State pick last year.

Coach’s take: “He created a big mismatch with whoever he lined up against,” Philip Haywood said. “A lot of teams would put a smaller defensive end out there, and we had a 6-5, 305-pound tight end out there. What are you going to do with a guy like that? That creates some problems.”

