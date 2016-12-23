All-State | Dalan Cofer, Bowling Green

DALAN

COFER

BOWLING GREEN, DL

Height/weight: 6-1/201.

Year: Senior.

College: Considering offers from several NCAA Division II, NAIA and junior colleges.

Why he’s on the team: Was the top tackler (100 total, 71 solo) for a Bowling Green team that won the Class 5-A state championship. Ranked third on the team in tackles (93 total, 43 solo) as a junior, when he emerged in the state-final victory over Pulaski County with 10 ½ tackles and two sacks. Named the Class 5-A, District Two Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association and was a member of the Kentucky team in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “We knew he was a really good athlete, but the last half of last season everything started to click for him,” Kevin Wallace said. “He probably could have played linebacker, but at the high school level he could really affect the game more at defensive end than he could at linebacker because people had such a difficult time blocking him.”

