All-State | Dante Hendrix, Cooper

DANTE HENDRIX

COOPER, WR

Height/weight: 6-2/170.

Year: Senior.

College: Indiana State.

Why he’s on the team: Had 71 receptions for 1,405 yards and 20 touchdowns, averaging 19.8 yards per reception. Also an excellent defensive back, he had 42 tackles (36 solo) and six interceptions after posting seven interceptions as a junior. Finished his career with 170 catches for 3,106 yards and 40 touchdowns. Was named the Class 6-A Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association and a member of the Kentucky team in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “He’s one of those guys who doesn’t look like he’ll blow you away or is quick as what he is, but he has a great move and is so smooth on all of his routes,” said Randy Borchers, who has been Cooper’s only coach since the program started in 2008. “He’s able to turn on a dime. He’s by far the best all-around football player we’ve ever had.”

