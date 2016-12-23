All-State | Derrick Barnes, Covington Holy Cross

DERRICK BARNES

COVINGTON HOLY CROSS, LB

Height/weight: 6-3, 235.

Year: Senior.

College: Committed to Toledo but also considering an offer from Purdue, coach Bruce Kozerski said.

Why he’s on the team: Rarely left the field after leading the Indians in tackles (126 total, 96 solo) and rushing (150 carries, 1,567 yards, 22 touchdowns). He also recovered four fumbles and intercepted three passes and had three returns for touchdowns. Led Holy Cross in tackles two straight seasons after posting 129 (82 solo) last year. Named the Class 2-A, District Six Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. A three-sport athlete who also is on Holy Cross’ basketball and track and field teams.

Coach’s take: “He’s a game-changer,” Kozerski said. “He makes plays from sideline to sideline. Teams try to run away from him, but he’s so fast. When you get up close to him and see how big he is, it’s hard to believe he can move the way he does.”

