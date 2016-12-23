All-State | Devonta Guillory, John Hardin

DEVONTA GUILLORY

JOHN HARDIN, P

Height/weight: 6-3/165.

Year: Senior.

College: Hoping to get an offer or a preferred walk-on spot at an in-state school, coach Chad Lewis said.

Why he’s on the team: Averaged 41.3 yards per punt this season. Also made 3 of 4 field-goal attempts, including a 43-yarder, and 42 of 46 extra-point tries. Was a third-team All-State selection at kicker as a junior. Also plays soccer and basketball.

Coach’s take: “Devonta was such a big weapon for us this year because I’d say 95 percent of his kickoffs went in the end zone,” Lewis said. “As a punter, he flipped the field just about every time he kicked the ball. He had a 64-yard punt against Central Hardin that changed the complexion of that whole game.”

