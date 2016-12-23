All-State football: Weatherford anchors offense and defense

As a center on offense and a nose guard on defense, Caleb Weatherford knew what was going to happen.

“You know you’re gonna get hit,” Weatherford said. “You know you’re either going to hit somebody and make them fall down, or you’re going to get hit and fall down.”

Weatherford made the other guy fall down a lot. As the only player to be voted to the All-State first team on both offense and defense, he was an easy pick as Delaware’s Lineman of the Year.

The award is determined through voting by the Delaware Interscholastic Football Coaches Association board of directors and the state’s high school football media. It’s hard to garner much attention as an interior lineman, but the 6-foot-1, 276-pound Weatherford stood out during his senior season.

“Caleb Weatherford was an absolute anchor on both sides of the ball,” Smyrna coach Mike Judy said. “He did a tremendous job at center, blocked well, snapped the ball really well all season long.

“And he was a guy defensively you had to game plan around. He was really tough to move. He made plays, he was really good with his hands and he ran to the ball really well.”

Weatherford was a three-year starter at center for Middletown, which went 11-1 and lost to Smyrna 36-14 in the DIAA Division I championship game this season. But this was his first year of extensive defensive action, and his game expanded.

“He brought so much experience to the table,” Middletown coach Mark DelPercio said. “Caleb was somebody who worked hard in the offseason to put himself in the position where he is right now, playing both sides of the ball.”

Weatherford often made the blocking calls on the offensive line, then had to be on target with a shotgun snap. Then came his favorite part – hitting.

“He has a low center of gravity, and his strength went a long way,” DelPercio said. “Fundamentally, he works hard at it. He’s a solid football player.”

Weatherford’s blocking paved the way for a Cavaliers offense that averaged 40 points per game. Sophomore quarterback Drew Fry passed for 2,542 yards and 35 touchdowns, and junior running back Kedrick Whitehead rushed for 1,263 yards and 15 scores.

“Offensively, he kind of got things rolling for them,” Concord coach Greg Mitchell said. “He was, without question, their best kid. He’s big and he’s very tough.”

Weatherford brought that same toughness to defense, where he made 33 tackles, including three for a loss, and forced two fumbles. Almost all of his action took place within a yard or two of the line of scrimmage.

“I’m really agile within 10 yards,” Weatherford said. “Past that, I’m kind of slow. But I’m physical, like to attack the point.”

His experience at center helped when it came time to play on the other side.

“As a nose guard, he was able to see when he was playing center what worked against him and what worked for him,” DelPercio said. “He could use that and kind of put it in his tool box.”

Bill DiNardo watched Middletown down his Salesianum team twice this season, 42-24 during the regular season and 25-7 in the D-I semifinals. He said Weatherford played a big part in both games.

“I thought he was outstanding on both sides of the ball,” DiNardo said. “He was a great center, great blocker, did everything he was supposed to do. Defensively, he was very tough to block. We had to account for him on every single play.”

And in his final season of high school football, Weatherford also increased his guidance of the younger players.

“I’d never really been vocal with the team,” he said. “I’d always been a more lead by example type of guy. But after being voted captain, I had to grow into that leadership role. I’m the only lineman graduating this year, so I had to step up and be a leader for my team.”

The Cavaliers went 40-8 during Weatherford’s four seasons, reaching the state championship game three times. He wants to continue playing football in college while studying engineering or business, but has yet to decide on a destination.

Wherever Weatherford goes, DelPercio believes he will be exactly what he was with the Cavaliers. Dependable.

“He was the given,” DelPercio said. “You didn’t want to take him for granted, but you knew you didn’t have to spend a lot of time with him. He was going to be in the right place at the right time and do the right thing.”

