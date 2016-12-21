All-State girls cross country: Olivere nets impressive hat trick

p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-indent: 48.0px; font: 12.0px Times} p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 96.0px; text-indent: -96.0px; font: 12.0px Times} span.s1 {font-kerning: none} span.s2 {font: 10.0px Times; font-kerning: none}

In a breakout season that transcended her domination of Delaware, Lydia Olivere developed an uncanny ability to accelerate in the second half of a race, even when the competition was far behind.

Winning every race she entered in Delaware, setting or approaching records on each course and making a mark in six major interstate showdowns, the Padua junior was named the state’s outstanding cross country runner for the third straight year.

After surviving a sophomore year of growth pains as gracefully as possible – winning four state championships over three seasons – Olivere soared this fall, becoming so strong that her finishes were inevitably faster than her starts.

It was a pattern she set last spring. When she won the state 3,200-meter championship, her second mile was as fast as the winning time (5:10) in the 1,600.

“It’s knowing, if you’re halfway through the race, what the end goal is,” Olivere said. “When I’m tired, I focus on my stride, on my form and getting relaxed. It just happens.”

After bolting under 18 minutes on this fall’s opening weekend, in the second fastest time ever at White Clay Creek, she defeated Harvard-bound Pennsylvania champ Aislinn Devlin a week later at the Carlisle (Pa.) Invitational, running 48 seconds faster than last year. Olivere then repeated her 2015 victory at Lehigh’s Paul Short Invitational, against the region’s best, improving by 22 seconds in threatening weather.

“It was strength conditioning over the summer, and changing her diet a little bit, making sure she’s consuming enough protein to build muscle on that little body of hers,” Padua coach Marnie Giunta said. “If you increase your strength, you’re going to increase your speed. She’s already got the endurance.”

Her only regular-season loss came on a short course. In the 2.5-mile Manhattan Invitational, Olivere closed within a second of ninth-grade phenom Katelyn Tuohy of North Rockland (N.Y.). “It was only 2.5 miles,” Giunta said. “If it had been a 5-K course, my money would have been on Lydia.”

In the Delaware phase of the schedule, no one came within a minute of her, except Tatnall sophomore Keelin Hays, the Division II champion, herself promising to become one of Delaware’s best ever. Their duel at the New Castle County meet was the season’s highlight, as the duo traded the burden of holding the lead.

“I knew that the second loop can really come and bite you if you go out too hard,” Olivere said. “In the second mile, we kept throwing in surges. Going into the hill with about 800 to go, I had to push pushed through any pain or discomfort I had because we were so close to the finish.”

Her time (17:43) was the second-fastest ever at Winterthur. Hays, 17 seconds behind, posted the fourth best.

“I honestly look forward to it more when I know that it’ll be a good race and I’ll be pushed to the best of my ability, especially situations like the county meet,” Olivere said. “People wouldn’t think Delaware would have that much competition in such a small state. We just push each other to do better. I’m grateful for that.”

After they won their respective divisions of the state meet, Olivere and Hays effectively became teammates for the post-season, finishing third and fifth respectively in the Southeastern Regionals at Cary, N.C., on Nov. 26. Olivere cagily resisted the temptation to chase the leader, instead leading the second pack, closing strongly to qualify for the Nike Nationals.

For the championship weekend in Portland, Oregon, the duo roomed together. “She’s a great person to run with and hang out with,” says Hays. “We push each other in our races, and it was nice to get to know her not in competition.”

On a soft, muddy course, Olivere again finished strongly, passing over 25 runners in the final half of the race to finish 24th, with Hays 54th in the 200-runner field. “You get into a rhythm, being surrounded, moving up and keep picking people off,” says Olivere.

Olivere and Hays were joined on the All-State team by:

Caroline Foley, Tatnall senior, all-state for the third time; among the state’s top ten runners for five seasons;

Naomi Bowser, Smyrna junior, Henlopen Conference champion, second in the Division One state meet;

Caitlin Cobb, St. Andrew’s senior, second in the Division Two state meet, all-state for the second time;

Olivia Hardin, Tatnall sophomore, third in the New Castle County meet; and

Lillian Peterson, Newark Charter junior, with the sixth best time at either state meet.

Olivere makes things look easy, but last year wasn’t. “She was going through a lot of growth spurts. That causes aches and pains in itself,” Giunta said. “Trying to navigate breaking out to national notoriety, being the face of the team and going through growth pains as your body is aching. It was a lot to handle. It was a huge learning experience, but it was also a foundation. Everything that happened last year is why this year was so good from start to finish.”

“This year I’m more focused. I know what my goals are each time,” Olivere said, who joins Anna Brousell of Brandywine (2003-05) and Juliet Bottorff of Tatnall (2006-08) as a three-time statewide MVP. “The biggest thing that’s changed is my mental outlook. I’m trying to be more positive this year instead of beating myself about the mistakes that I’ve made in a race. I look at these mistakes as a learning experience for the rest of the season. It has helped me grow as a runner, and that I can change and do better next time.”