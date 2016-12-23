All-State | Jairus Brents, Waggener

JAIRUS BRENTS

WAGGENER, DB

Height/weight: 5-10, 195.

Year: Junior.

College: Has a slew of scholarship offers, including from Alabama, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan State, Tennessee, Western Kentucky and Wisconsin.

Why he’s on the team: Speedster was hampered by an ankle injury most of the season but still recorded 58 tackles (16 solo). Also had 15 receptions for 285 yards and scored six touchdowns (three receiving, three returns). According to 247sports.com, Brents is a four-star recruit and the No. 1 prospect in Kentucky’s Class of 2018.

Coach’s take: “His stats sometimes don’t show it, but he basically just shut down one side of the field for us,” Jordan Johnson said. “He didn’t have a pass completed on him all year. He just kind of dictates the way the game goes defensively.”

