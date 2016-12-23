All-State | Jake Johnson, Pulaski County

JAKE JOHNSON

PULASKI COUNTY, WR

Height/weight: 6-1/182.

Year: Senior.

College: Johnson is hoping to receive a scholarship offer from Eastern Kentucky and also is considering Murray State, Georgetown College and Lindsey Wilson.

Why he’s on the team: One of the state’s all-time great receivers, Johnson had a single-season state-record 139 catches this season for 1,701 yards and 18 touchdowns. He is the state’s all-time leader in career receptions (414) and career receiving yards (5,614) and second in career touchdown receptions (64). He played in four Class 5-A state finals, winning the title as a sophomore in 2014. Named the Class 5-A Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association.

Coach’s take: “It’s just unbelievable to look at those numbers and think about a guy having a high school career like that,” John Hines said. “It’s beyond what every kid dreams of. But the thing we’ll always remember is that Jake was such a great practice player. He was the first one here and the last one to leave. He was a hard worker in our off-season training program and a great leader on our team.”

