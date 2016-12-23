All-State | Jamale Carothers, Bowling Green

JAMALE

CAROTHERS

BOWLING GREEN, RB

Height/weight: 5-9/187.

Year: Senior.

College: Navy.

Why he’s on the team: Rushed for 1,410 yards and 27 touchdowns on 181 carries (7.8 yards per carry) in leading the Purples to the Class 5-A state championship. Also had 45 receptions for 884 yards and 11 scores. Finished his career as Bowling Green’s all-time leader in points (514) and rushing yards (3,921). Was named the Gatorade Kentucky Player of the Year and was a member of the Kentucky team in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “There’s not anything he can’t do,” Kevin Wallace said. “He’s thick and strong, so he can run inside. He’s fast enough to get to the edge. And all you have to do is look at the stats to understand how much he helps us in the passing game. In the last two years he’s improved greatly as a pass protector and blocker in general. He’s become a complete football player at that position.”

