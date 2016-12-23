All-State | Jedrick Wills, Lafayette

JEDRICK

WILLS

LAFAYETTE, OL

Height/weight: 6-5/318.

Year: Senior.

College: Alabama.

Why he’s on the team: The state’s most coveted recruit, Willis ultimately picked Alabama after also considering Kentucky, Michigan, Notre Dame and Tennessee. He was the anchor of an offensive line that helped the Generals average 454.8 yards and 41.8 points per game and reach the Class 6-A championship game for the second straight year before falling to Trinity. He was a second-team All-State selection as a junior.

Coach’s take: “He’s so good with his hands and his feet and you combine that with the intensity he plays with, those are the things you need to be a great offensive tackle,” Eric Shaw said. “I can most definitely see him playing on Sundays (in the NFL).”

