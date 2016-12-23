All-State | Jonathan Dooley, Central

JONATHAN DOOLEY

CENTRAL, LB

Height/weight: 6-1/230.

Year: Senior.

College: Considering several offers, including from Kentucky Wesleyan, Morehead State and University of the Cumberlands.

Why he’s on the team: Ranked second on the team in tackles (101 total, 80 solo) and recovered two fumbles while helping the Yellowjackets to a 9-6 record and a Class 3-A state runner-up finish. Also enjoyed a solid junior season with 78 tackles (50 solo). Played for the Louisville squad in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “His leadership and willingness to fly around to the football are what stand out the most,” Ty Scroggins said. “He wills everybody else to play at a high level like himself. He was the person who would come into a room and change the linebackers’ mentality about how to play. They all wanted to play like him.”

