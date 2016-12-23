All-State | Justice Dingle, Bowling Green

JUSTICE DINGLE

BOWLING GREEN, LB

Height/weight: 6-2/230.

Year: Junior.

College: Has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Louisville, Middle Tennessee State and Tennessee.

Why he’s on the team: Transferred from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, during the summer and made an immediate impact with a team that won the Class 5-A state championship. Dingle missed four games with an injury but still ranked fifth on the squad with 68 tackles (47 solo) and also had one interception. According to 247sports.com, he is Kentucky’s No. 3-ranked recruit in the Class of 2018.

Coach’s take: “The think I respect the most out of him is that he made a very difficult situation for himself easy on us,” Kevin Wallace said. “He walked into a program where he didn’t know anybody, and he could have used his offers and status as a detriment to us. But he was awesome inside our fieldhouse and with his teammates.”

