All-State | Kenneth Major, Christian County

KENNETH MAJOR

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, DB

Height/weight: 6-0/190.

Year: Senior.

College: Western Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: Tallied 65 tackles and one interception while playing cornerback and safety. Also had 13 catches for 153 yards and a touchdown in part-time action as a wide receiver. Was selected to the Kentucky squad for the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game. Also has a solid junior season with 42 tackles (29 solo) and two interceptions, returning both for touchdowns.

Coach’s take: “He’s very physical, and it’s hard to find those big corners like him,” Steve Lovelace said. “People didn’t throw much at him this year, and I don’t blame him. I wouldn’t either. I wouldn’t want to catch a ball near him because he does such a good job of finishing.”

