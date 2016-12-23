All-State | Keyron Catlett, Christian County

KEYRON

CATLETT

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, WR

Height/weight: 5-10/180.

Year: Senior.

College: Western Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: Had 53 receptions for 856 yards and nine touchdowns and also rushed for 233 yards and five touchdowns on 40 carries. Named the Class 5-A, District One Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association. The Colonels’ top receiver since his freshman season, Catlett finished his career with 213 receptions for 3,614 yards and 36 TDs. Was a second-team All-State selection as a junior.

Coach’s take: “He’s going to be hard to replace,” Steve Lovelace said. “He’s a great young man, and Western Kentucky is getting a good one. … He always impressed me with his routes and his hands. He sometimes would try to do too much by making the great catches and then dropping some easy balls. But he just loves to compete.”

