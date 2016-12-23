All-State | Landon White, Madison Central

LANDON WHITE

MADISON CENTRAL, K

Height/weight: 6-0/175.

Year: Senior.

College: Eastern Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: Made 8 of 18 field-goal tries, missing five beyond 46 yards, and all 26 of his extra-point tries. Also converted 45 of his 57 kickoffs into touchbacks, averaging 58.7 yards per kickoff try. Also enjoyed a solid junior season, making 9 of 13 field-goal tries and 25 of 29 extra-point attempts. Shared time as the team’s kicker as a sophomore before getting the starting nod as a junior.

Coach’s take: “Our defense showed a lot of improvement this year, and certainly the field position Landon provided was a part of that,” Mark Scenters said. “When the opposing offense has to go 80 yards, that’s a big benefit. And he has a powerful leg on field goals.”

Click here for the complete 2016 Kentucky All-State Football Team.