All-State | Nate Hobbs, Male

NATE HOBBS

MALE, DB

Height/weight: 6-0/170.

Year: Senior.

College: Illinois.

Why he’s on the team: Recorded 33 tackles (21 solo), two interceptions and one fumble recovery while leading a Male defense that allowed 15.5 points per game. Also had 23 receptions for 361 yards and scored 10 touchdowns (five receiving, two punt returns, one kickoff return, one fumble return, one interception return). Selected to the Louisville squad for the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game but did not play because of an ankle injury.

Coach’s take: “In my 18 years of coaching, he’s one of the top two or three most athletic kids I’ve had,” Chris Wolfe said. “Obviously he has the speed and quickness, but he also has great leaping ability and the ability to adjust to the ball. He also has a great wingspan and body control. He has the whole package to play cornerback or a slot receiver.”

