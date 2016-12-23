All-State | Rayquan Horton, Belfry

RAYQUAN HORTON

BELFRY, DL

Height/weight: 6-2/316.

Year: Senior.

College: Has scholarship offers from Ball State, Eastern Kentucky, Florida Atlantic, Morehead State, Tennessee Tech, Toledo and Western Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: One of Belfry’s top tacklers each of the past three seasons, Horton finished with 81 stops (25 solo) as a senior in helping the Pirates win their fourth straight Class 3-A state championship. Began starting for the Pirates as a freshman. Selected to the Kentucky team for the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “I don’t know if anybody has been able to block him since his freshman year,” Philip Haywood said. “If when they’d put two or three people on him, I’m not sure anybody had much success. He’s an exceptionally strong kid with a great first step.”

