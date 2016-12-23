All-State | Stephen Herron, Trinity

STEPHEN HERRON

TRINITY, DL

Height/weight: 6-4/220.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Herron has scholarship offers from Kentucky, Ohio State, Indiana, Louisville, Syracuse and Tennessee.

Why he’s on the team: After playing at New Albany as a freshman, Herron transferred to Trinity and made an immediate impact this season. Primarily playing defensive end, Herron ranked fourth on the team with 37 1/2 tackles (34 solo) and led the squad in tackles for loss with 16 ½. He also posted 3 ½ sacks.

Coach’s take: “No. 1, he’s athletic,” Bob Beatty said. “He bends well and he runs well, and he’s very intelligent. He’s an AP student. When you combine those things, it equates to somebody who will be pretty good at that position.”

