All-State | Trajon Bright, Mayfield

TRAJON

BRIGHT

MAYFIELD, RB

Height/weight: 5-7/170.

Year: Senior.

College: Bright has offers from Campbellsville, Kentucky Wesleyan and Lindsey Wilson and also is receiving interest from Murray State, Mayfield coach Joe Morris said.

Why he’s on the team: Undersized but speedy, Bright rushed for 1,772 yards and 24 touchdowns on 191 carries, averaging 9.3 yards per carry. He’s Mayfield all-time leading rusher with 5,781 career yards, surpassing the previous mark of 5,605 set by Jonathan Jackson from 2009-12. Was named the Class 2-A, District One Player of the Year by the Kentucky Football Coaches Association and a member of the Kentucky squad for the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “His vision is what stands out the most; he always seems to make the right cuts,” Morris said. “For a smaller guy, he’s very, very strong. He has very powerful legs and makes great moves.”

