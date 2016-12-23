All-State volleyball: Jarome adds dimension to power game

Emily Jarome’s powerful right arm has been one of her best weapons on the volleyball court.

The Padua Academy junior outside hitter started recognizing, though, early this season that sometimes taking something off her shots, finessing the ball down the line or tipping it over a block, made her an even more dangerous hitter.

Jarome’s ability to connect on a variety of shots for kills and be a six-rotation player helped the Pandas reach the quarterfinals of the state tournament. That along with her 228 kills and 185 digs helped earn Jarome volleyball Player of the Year honors.

She worked hard to find the open spots against opposing defenses, and Jarome’s ability to adjust her strategy from her first two years on varsity created plenty of scoring opportunities and turned her into a dynamic force at the net.

“My freshman and sophomore year, I didn’t really know the abilities that I had,” Jarome said. “ … Those two years I just depended on my power. This year I realized that different positions on the court are open that allow me to get more points instead of trying to power the ball through the block.”

Jarome played in the back row occasionally during her sophomore season, depending on the game situation. She has experience playing all six spots with her club team. But the 2016 high school season represented Jarome’s first as a complete, all-around player for the Pandas, and she seized the opportunity.

“Being a six-rotation player is really important for me being able to stay in the game whole time allowing me to have more control of what’s going on the court,” Jarome said. “Instead of being on the sidelines, I’m able to communicate with everyone directly on the court.

“I became more aware of my surroundings and being in the backcourt helped me identify different things I hadn’t realized from just playing the front row.”

Padua coach Lauren DiSabatino believes Jarome’s volleyball IQ is one of her best attributes. Paired with her strength and power, Jarome is difficult to stop. The pressure to be Padua’s go-to hitter never seemed to faze Jarome.

“Her ability to accept the challenge helps her in all situations,” DiSabatino said. “The fact that all eyes are on her and that people are really trying to set up specific plans to shut her down, and sometimes they work, she has to find other ways to make herself successful. And she’s been extremely successful in figuring out how to work around those situations.”

This year, Jarome became more of a leader, a role she took seriously.

When she was underclassman, there were times she felt it wasn’t her place to step up on the court. That all changed in 2016. She became assertive and took control of the team to help everyone, not just herself. She emphasizing communication on the court, particularly between her and setter Emma Lucey.

Ursuline coach Susan Heiss has been impressed with how much stronger Jarome gets each season. With Jarome’s ability to impact the game at the net and in the back row, Heiss said teams need to put together a defensive game plan against her.

“You know she’s going to get her kills,” Heiss said. “You just expect that. You try to see if you can limit the number of opportunities that she has to attack the ball.”

Jarome is confident in her skills, but she’s already looking for ways to improve, namely with her serving and blocking.

“You have to be ready for anything when the ball is set up to her,” Heiss said.

