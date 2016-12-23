All-State | Walker Wood, Lafayette

WALKER WOOD

LAFAYETTE, QB

Height/weight: 6-0/190.

Year: Senior.

College: Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: Completed 203 of 321 passes (63.2 percent) for 3,047 yards and 30 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in leading the Generals to the Class 6-A championship game for the second straight year. Also rushed for 1,321 yards and 31 touchdowns and averaged 6.6 yards per carry. Received the Paul Hornung Award, given by the Louisville Quarterback Club to the state’s top player. Saw varsity action as a freshman and finished his career with 8,230 passing yards and 74 touchdowns and 4,199 rushing yards and 73 touchdowns.

Coach’s take: “I could see in middle school that he was just a natural-born leader,” Eric Shaw said. “As a freshman, I knew he had the opportunity to be really special. He’s a natural quarterback, but he just happens to be a dual-threat guy. He thinks like a quarterback and uses his legs when he needs to.”

Click here for the full 2016 Kentucky All-State Football Team.