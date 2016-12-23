All-State | Woodford Lankford, Lex Catholic

WOODFORD LANKFORD

LEXINGTON CATHOLIC, OL

Height/weight: 6-4/275.

Year: Senior.

College: Western Kentucky.

Why he’s on the team: A three-year starter, Lankford impressed during the camp season last summer and committed to Western Kentucky. He’s a rare player to not receive even honorable-mention All-State honors as a junior and then make first team as a senior. Helped the Knights average 355.5 yards and 33.1 points per game. Right tackle was a member of the Kentucky squad in the Best of the Bluegrass All-Star Game.

Coach’s take: “He’s a great technician and has really good feet,” Mark Perry said. “He has a great skill set and a really good upside. I think it’s attractive to colleges to see a 6-4 kid who can put on 30 more pounds and still be skinny.”

