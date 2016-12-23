All-State | Zach Haynes, South Warren

ZACH HAYNES

SOUTH WARREN, DL

Height/weight: 6-3/255.

Year: Senior.

College: Ball State.

Why he’s on the team: Recorded 56 tackles (18 solo) and one fumble recovery in helping the Spartans post a 9-4 record. Also played tight end and recorded 17 receptions for 323 yards and two touchdowns. Ranked among the state’s top prospects, Haynes also had scholarship offers from Appalachian State, Army, Eastern Michigan, Navy, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois and Wofford.

Coach’s take: “His freshman year he was a receiver and a defensive back, and he gained probably 80 or 90 pounds and grew several inches over the course of his career,” Brandon Smith said. “Those are the best kind of defensive linemen – guys who grew up as skill players. He’s extremely athletic, and no matter who he went against he was always the most powerful guy.”

